OnePlus Phone With 6.59-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery in Development, Tipster Claims

According to the earlier leak, the prototype was believed to be a possible OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V (pictured) were launched in China earlier this month

  • OnePlus could target long battery life with active cooling fans
  • A 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display is under evaluation
  • The display is said to come from a domestic Chinese supplier
OnePlus is reportedly testing a new mid-size, performance-focused smartphone. A tipster has suggested that the company is evaluating new display sizes and battery configurations aimed at balancing power, endurance, and everyday usability. The leaks point to flat LTPS panels, large battery capacities, and performance-oriented hardware, indicating a device that could sit between OnePlus' mainstream and performance lineups. While details remain unconfirmed, multiple reports hint at an upcoming phone designed to prioritise sustained performance and battery life.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Possibly in Development With Large Battery and Flat Display

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claims that a “Jiajia” (translated from Chinese) factory has begun evaluating a new 6.59-inch flat display for an upcoming device. The tipster says that the handset will feature a 1.5K LTPS screen with large, rounded corners and uniform bezels on all four sides. It was said to be under testing and intended for a phone positioned as a mid-size performance model.

In the comments section of the post, the tipster is said to have clarified that the display was sourced from a domestic Chinese supplier rather than Samsung. When questioned about battery capacity, the tipster reportedly noted that phones using mid-size displays were able to reach battery capacities starting in the 8,000mAh range, while larger displays faced greater limitations in scaling battery size.

Based on the screen sizes, battery discussions, and repeated references to performance-focused hardware, the upcoming device is believed to be a new OnePlus model, although the company has yet to announce any plans for a new smartphone.

Earlier reports pointed to a OnePlus engineering prototype featuring a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate. That prototype was said to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset and positioned as a performance-centric device with upgraded cooling technology.

According to the earlier leak, the prototype was believed to be a possible OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. It reportedly featured large rounded corners, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and was undergoing testing with an 8,000mAh-class battery. The purported handset may include a possible 9,000mAh battery in future versions, along with custom performance tuning and an active cooling fan.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch, OnePlus Phone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Nears Two-Month High as Softer US Inflation Lifts Crypto Sentiment

