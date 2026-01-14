OnePlus is reportedly testing a new mid-size, performance-focused smartphone. A tipster has suggested that the company is evaluating new display sizes and battery configurations aimed at balancing power, endurance, and everyday usability. The leaks point to flat LTPS panels, large battery capacities, and performance-oriented hardware, indicating a device that could sit between OnePlus' mainstream and performance lineups. While details remain unconfirmed, multiple reports hint at an upcoming phone designed to prioritise sustained performance and battery life.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Possibly in Development With Large Battery and Flat Display

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claims that a “Jiajia” (translated from Chinese) factory has begun evaluating a new 6.59-inch flat display for an upcoming device. The tipster says that the handset will feature a 1.5K LTPS screen with large, rounded corners and uniform bezels on all four sides. It was said to be under testing and intended for a phone positioned as a mid-size performance model.

In the comments section of the post, the tipster is said to have clarified that the display was sourced from a domestic Chinese supplier rather than Samsung. When questioned about battery capacity, the tipster reportedly noted that phones using mid-size displays were able to reach battery capacities starting in the 8,000mAh range, while larger displays faced greater limitations in scaling battery size.

Based on the screen sizes, battery discussions, and repeated references to performance-focused hardware, the upcoming device is believed to be a new OnePlus model, although the company has yet to announce any plans for a new smartphone.

Earlier reports pointed to a OnePlus engineering prototype featuring a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate. That prototype was said to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset and positioned as a performance-centric device with upgraded cooling technology.

According to the earlier leak, the prototype was believed to be a possible OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. It reportedly featured large rounded corners, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and was undergoing testing with an 8,000mAh-class battery. The purported handset may include a possible 9,000mAh battery in future versions, along with custom performance tuning and an active cooling fan.