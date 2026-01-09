Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped; May Feature 165Hz Display and 9,000mAh Battery

Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped; May Feature 165Hz Display and 9,000mAh Battery

The purported handset is believed to be the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 09:23 IST
Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped; May Feature 165Hz Display and 9,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V (pictured) were recently launched in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The handset is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip
  • It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip
  • An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is also tipped
Advertisement

The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V were recently announced as the company's first smartphones of 2026 in China. Another OnePlus handset, however, may be on the cards, too. According to a tipster, the China-based brand is said to be developing a new smartphone powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is expected to feature a flat OLED screen, large and rounded corners and a 9,000mAh-class battery.

Mystery OnePlus Smartphone

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), a new OnePlus smartphone is in development. The purported handset is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is reported to be a performance-centric model that offers high-end hardware and new cooling tech.

While the tipster did not reveal the phone's moniker, Gizmochina speculates it could be the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra.

The tipster claims that the mystery OnePlus handset's prototype sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flat OLED screen. It is tipped to have a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the flagship OnePlus 15, as well as the newly launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V models.

In terms of design, the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra reportedly features large, rounded corners and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The tipster claims that the handset may include custom performance tuning and an active cooling fan. In theory, it would aid in maintaining cooler performance. This hints towards it being a gaming-centric option.

As per DCS, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is undergoing testing with an 8,000mAh–class battery. However, the company's internal expectations could see it feature an even bigger 9,000mAh-class battery capacity.

The recently launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V, meanwhile, are powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processors, respectively. Both models sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272x 2,772 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density, and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The handsets also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both models pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Best Premium Earbuds to Buy in 2026: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and More

Related Stories

Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped; May Feature 165Hz Display and 9,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  3. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With These Snapdragon Chipsets
  5. Oppo Pad 5 With a 10,050mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price Tag
  6. Itel Zeno 20 Max Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo X200T Tipped to Launch Soon With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6,200mAh Battery
  8. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  9. CMF Headphone Pro Will Finally Launch in India on This Date
  10. What is SBI Statement Password: How to Open Statement PDF, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; Could Arrive With Familiar Specifications
  2. Vivo X200T Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications Including MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 6,200mAh Battery
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series May Reportedly Get AirDrop Support in Quick Share for File Transfers
  4. Mystery OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 9500 Chip Tipped; May Feature 165Hz Display and 9,000mAh Battery
  5. New Research Suggests the Universe Could Be Lopsided, Raising Cosmology Questions
  6. Dark Matter May Interact with Cosmic Ghost Particles, Hinting at a Fundamental Breakthrough
  7. New Life Is Strange Game From Square Enix Leaked After PEGI Rating Surfaces
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Launches Real-Time Listening Activity and Request to Jam Feature
  10. Oppo Pad 5 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »