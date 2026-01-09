The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V were recently announced as the company's first smartphones of 2026 in China. Another OnePlus handset, however, may be on the cards, too. According to a tipster, the China-based brand is said to be developing a new smartphone powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is expected to feature a flat OLED screen, large and rounded corners and a 9,000mAh-class battery.

Mystery OnePlus Smartphone

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), a new OnePlus smartphone is in development. The purported handset is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is reported to be a performance-centric model that offers high-end hardware and new cooling tech.

While the tipster did not reveal the phone's moniker, Gizmochina speculates it could be the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra.

The tipster claims that the mystery OnePlus handset's prototype sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flat OLED screen. It is tipped to have a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the flagship OnePlus 15, as well as the newly launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V models.

In terms of design, the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra reportedly features large, rounded corners and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The tipster claims that the handset may include custom performance tuning and an active cooling fan. In theory, it would aid in maintaining cooler performance. This hints towards it being a gaming-centric option.

As per DCS, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is undergoing testing with an 8,000mAh–class battery. However, the company's internal expectations could see it feature an even bigger 9,000mAh-class battery capacity.

The recently launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V, meanwhile, are powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processors, respectively. Both models sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272x 2,772 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density, and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The handsets also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both models pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.