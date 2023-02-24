OnePlus Nord 3 specifications and launch date have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The company is planning to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 between June and July, according to a report. While the company is yet to reveal any details of the purported handset, its specifications and launch date have been leaked by a tipster. The upcoming phone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel along with a LED flash module on the back.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with My Smart Price, leaked the launch timeline as well as the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3. The handset will be launched in global markets between mid-June and July, according to the report. OnePlus Nord 3 will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 which was launched last year in July. The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 9000 processor under the hood, according to details shared by the tipster. The handset will pack featuure up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone will also feature an alert slider, the tipster says.

Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video-calling support, the device will house a 16-megapixel camera.

A previous report has suggested that the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus might feature an X-axis motor for haptic feedback and vibration. It is also said to be equipped with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The report also points to the display having a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. However, the company is yet to announce any details about the purported phone that is expected to make its debut later this year.

