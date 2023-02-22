OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone was briefly teased at the Cloud 11 launch event held on February 7. The company also unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, and a few other devices at the same occassion. OnePlus teased the Concept device further as they revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, which will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 later this month. An image of the OnePlus 11 Concept has now leaked online, offering us a better look at this upcoming device.

The light strips encircle the camera isle of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone and run through the rear panel of the handset, with the OnePlus logo in the bottom-right corner, as seen in the images leaked on Weibo. The "icy blue pipelines" on the back of the device meant to represent blood vessels was revealed in an earlier teaser by the company.

“The images show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. OnePlus 11 Concept's pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake,” OnePlus noted, describing the teaser of the device.

Aside from the company's explanation that this design is known as the "Flowing Back," little is known about the handset. OnePlus has also not revealed what the "pipelines" seen in the teaser do, but we will find out about it soon as the OnePlus 11 Concept will be unveiled on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The design of the OnePlus 11 Concept device that has been teased and leaked so far is reflective of the Nothing Phone 1. Although the two phones' designs are distinct. However, the fact that OnePlus 11 Concept will feature a lit-up back may prompt comparisons between the two. Nothing Phone 1 comes with a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the phone's rear panel for specific contacts and notifications. It is unknown whether the lights on the back of the OnePlus 11 Concept will perform a similar function.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices.

