Technology News

OnePlus 11 Concept Design Leaked Ahead of MWC 2023 Launch: Report

The OnePlus 11 Concept will be unveiled later this month at the MWC 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 February 2023 19:59 IST
OnePlus 11 Concept Design Leaked Ahead of MWC 2023 Launch: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 Concept was seen with blue light strips on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 Concept was initially teased at the Cloud 11 event
  • The phone is described as having a “Flowing Back” design
  • The OnePlus logo is likely to appear at the rear bottom-right corner

OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone was briefly teased at the Cloud 11 launch event held on February 7. The company also unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, and a few other devices at the same occassion. OnePlus teased the Concept device further as they revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, which will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 later this month. An image of the OnePlus 11 Concept has now leaked online, offering us a better look at this upcoming device.

The light strips encircle the camera isle of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone and run through the rear panel of the handset, with the OnePlus logo in the bottom-right corner, as seen in the images leaked on Weibo. The "icy blue pipelines" on the back of the device meant to represent blood vessels was revealed in an earlier teaser by the company.

“The images show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. OnePlus 11 Concept's pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake,” OnePlus noted, describing the teaser of the device.

Aside from the company's explanation that this design is known as the "Flowing Back," little is known about the handset. OnePlus has also not revealed what the "pipelines" seen in the teaser do, but we will find out about it soon as the OnePlus 11 Concept will be unveiled on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The design of the OnePlus 11 Concept device that has been teased and leaked so far is reflective of the Nothing Phone 1. Although the two phones' designs are distinct. However, the fact that OnePlus 11 Concept will feature a lit-up back may prompt comparisons between the two. Nothing Phone 1 comes with a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the phone's rear panel for specific contacts and notifications. It is unknown whether the lights on the back of the OnePlus 11 Concept will perform a similar function.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 11 Concept, OnePlus, MWC 2023
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation Confirms State of Play Event: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, PS VR2 Games, and More
Featured video of the day
MSI's Latest Lineup
OnePlus 11 Concept Design Leaked Ahead of MWC 2023 Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Apple Watch Import Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed by Biden Administration
  4. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  7. Oppo Is Rolling Out ColorOS 13 Update to These Phones
  8. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
  9. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  10. Qualcomm Launches Paid Cloud Software Service Qualcomm Aware to Track Goods
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Concept Design Leaked Ahead of MWC 2023 Launch: Report
  2. PlayStation Confirms State of Play Event: Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, PS VR2 Games, and More
  3. Microsoft Teams Working to Roll Out New Version, Could Launch in March: Report
  4. Solona NFTs' Retail Stores to Shut Down in US, Here’s Why
  5. Vivo V27 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Storage Configuration Details Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Microsoft Edge 110’s In-Built VPN Service Rolling Out to Some Users, Could Launch Soon: Report
  8. ChatGPT-Style AI Search Engines Could Cost Google, Microsoft Billions in Computing Cost
  9. Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Sets Third Community Playtest for February 25: Details
  10. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double-Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.