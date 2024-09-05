OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are set to launch in India on September 17. The company has revealed the design and some key features of the upcoming earphones. The TWS earphones are teased to be offered in two colour options. Leaked details about the earphones have also surfaced online which suggested key expected specifications. Notably, they are expected to join the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in the country, which were unveiled in July this year.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design, Colour Options

The design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has been revealed on the OnePlus India product page. The listing suggests that the earphones will be available in a Harmonic Gray shade. Teaser images on the official website and social media pages suggest a second white colourway. However, the marketing name of the second colour option has not yet been confirmed. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested in an X post that it may be called Melodic White.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will sport a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips and rounded stems that are thicker towards the end. Charging connectors on the earbuds appear to be placed on the bottom of the stem. The pebble-shaped magnetic charging case is seen with OnePlus branding and an LED charging indicator light at the front.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Features

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will support up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones will also come with BassWave 2.0 technology which is said to improve the bass experience of the users.

More details about the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 have previously surfaced online. The aforementioned leak by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that the TWS earphones are expected to carry 12.4mm titanium drivers and a TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification. They may support Google Fast Pair as well as dual-device connectivity The earphones will likely get a 94ms low latency mode and could offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are priced in India at Rs. 3,299. Therefore, the upcoming Nord Buds 3 TWS earphones can be expected to be marked lower.

