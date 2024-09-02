Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch Date Set for September 17; Design Teased

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are teased to launch in two colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 15:18 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch Date Set for September 17; Design Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are teased to come with a pebble-shaped charging case

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will succeed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earphones
  • The charging connectors may be placed on the bottom of the earphones
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 case has an LED indicator light in the front
Advertisement

OnePlus has officially teased the upcoming Nord Buds 3, which are set to launch in India later this month. The company has not only confirmed the launch date but also offered a sneak peek at the design of the charging and storage case or the TWS earphones. The new design seems to be a significant departure from the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which were launched in India in April 2023. The upcoming TWS earphones will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, that were unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 in July this year.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will launch in India on September 17 at 12pm IST, an X post from the official OnePlus India handle confirmed. The image shared in the post teases the design of the charging case of the earphones. The case appears to have a pebble-like shape with the OnePlus branding and an LED charging indicator light at the front.

This is quite different from the pill-shaped charging case of the older OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Instead, the design closely resembles that of the recently launched Nord Buds 3 Pro. Similar to the Pro variant, the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3 may come with charging connectors placed on the bottom of the earphones' stems.

A product page of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has gone live on the OnePlus India website teasing their colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Features, Price

Launched at Rs. 2,999, the Nord Buds 2 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and up to 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earphones have an IP55 rating and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • IP55 Rating
  • Dual connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No IP rating for the case
  • No lossless codec support
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India launch, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 design, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Start Date for Plus Members Leaked via Google Search Listing
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Tipped to Feature S Pen Support

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch Date Set for September 17; Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. GoPro to Launch Two New Hero Action Cameras on September 4
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Huawei's Triple-Folding Smartphone May Launch on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Said to Offer S Pen Support
  7. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Include a Redesigned Gaming Mode
  8. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; Key Features Surface Online
  10. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Developing Feature to Automatically Open Apps After Installation
  4. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  9. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
  10. Boeing's Starliner Will Return Uncrewed After ISS Mission; Landing Set for September 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »