OnePlus has officially teased the upcoming Nord Buds 3, which are set to launch in India later this month. The company has not only confirmed the launch date but also offered a sneak peek at the design of the charging and storage case or the TWS earphones. The new design seems to be a significant departure from the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which were launched in India in April 2023. The upcoming TWS earphones will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, that were unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 in July this year.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will launch in India on September 17 at 12pm IST, an X post from the official OnePlus India handle confirmed. The image shared in the post teases the design of the charging case of the earphones. The case appears to have a pebble-like shape with the OnePlus branding and an LED charging indicator light at the front.

This is quite different from the pill-shaped charging case of the older OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Instead, the design closely resembles that of the recently launched Nord Buds 3 Pro. Similar to the Pro variant, the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3 may come with charging connectors placed on the bottom of the earphones' stems.

A product page of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has gone live on the OnePlus India website teasing their colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Features, Price

Launched at Rs. 2,999, the Nord Buds 2 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and up to 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earphones have an IP55 rating and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case.

