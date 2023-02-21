Technology News
  OnePlus 11R Pre Orders in India to Go Live via Amazon Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders in India to Go Live via Amazon Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

OnePlus 11R price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023 11:02 IST
OnePlus 11R was launched in India on February 7

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support
  • The OnePlus 11R will get three OS upgrades, according to the firm

OnePlus 11R, the company's successor to the OnePlus 10R, made its debut at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this month. This handset shares a few design features with the more expensive OnePlus 11R which is already available for purchase. The OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC and sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen. While the smartphone will go on sale in India at the end of the month, pre-orders will go live in the country today, along with offers and discounts.

OnePlus 11R price in India, pre-order offers

OnePlus 11R price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 44,999. The handset will be available to pre-order in the country today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon India, the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. It is sold in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colour options.

ICICI Bank and Citibank card holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on credit card and EMI transactions, while ICICI Bank card holders can also avail of the discount on debit card transactions. Red Cable Club members can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on the OnePlus 11R, according to OnePlus.

During the pre-order period, OnePlus is offering a limited-time bundle offer that will include the OnePlus Buds Z2, which are currently priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon, at no additional cost. It is worth noting that OnePlus says this offer is valid while stocks last. Users can also get up to 16 percent off on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds CE, according to details mentioned on the company's website.

OnePlus 11R specifications

The OnePlus 11R is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. The company has assured three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display with up to 1,450 nits of peak brightness an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 11R is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera that can also be used for video chats.

The handset features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC flash charging. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and measures 163.4x74.3x8.7mm and weighs 204g, according to OnePlus.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11R Specifications, OnePlus 11R Price in India, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
