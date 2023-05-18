Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 May 2023 14:35 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G was recently spotted on the company's India website
  • The phone is expected to run Android 13 based Oxygen OS 13
  • It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch in India soon. There are speculations that the purported phone could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was released in China recently. The Nord 3 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 in the country. Recently, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the company's India website. Now, new leaks suggest several details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G including its launch timeline, price of the phone in India, and its specifications. Leaked live images also gives us a hint of the design of the handset.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared in a tweet some key specifications, India launch timeline, and price range of the purported OnePlus Nord 3 5G. In another tweet, user @realMlgmXyysd shared live images of the upcoming smartphone.

Expected to be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with an inbuilt storage of 256GB, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is tipped to launch in India in June. The phone is said to be a rebadged OnePlus Ace 2V, and according to the tipster, it could be priced between Rs. 30,000 or Rs. 32,000. The phone is seen in a black colour variant in the leaked live images, with rounded edges and narrow side and upper bezels with a relatively thicker chin.

oneplus nord 3 5g twitter realMlgmXyysd n3

Front view of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realMlgmXyysd

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 could run on the upcoming handset.

For optics, the smartphones is said to get a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. In the leaked live images, the camera sensors are seen vertically arranged in two identical circular modules on the top left side of the back panel. The primary sensor is seen placed in the upper module, while the two other sensors are seen in the lower one. The rear camera unit appears to be accompanied by dual LED flash units situated parallel to the camera modules. It is tipped to get a 16-megapixel front camera, that is seen housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

oneplus nord 3 5g twitter realMlgmXyysd 2 n3

Back panel of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realMlgmXyysd

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The handset is also likely to be equipped with an IR sensor and an Alert Slider, the latter of which is seen towards the top of the right edge of the phone in the leaked live images.

OnePlus Ace 2V launched in China earlier this year in March. The phone was available in three storage variants - 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000), 16GB + 256GB and top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000), respectively. The phone is offered in Black Rock and Celadon (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Mali G710 MC10 GPU, the OnePlus Ace 2V sports a similar design to what the live images of the OnePlus Nord 3 suggested. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Ace 2V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2772x1240 pixels
OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Ace 2V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2772x1240 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Promotional Images Suggest Outer Display Features; Launch Date Announced
Cannes Jury President Ruben Östlund and Members Back Hollywood Writers' Strike

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
  6. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  7. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design Launched
  8. HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1​ SoC Launched: Check Details
  9. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  10. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Tether Says It Will Use 15 Percent of Its Profits to Buy Bitcoin; Aims to Diversify Reserves
  2. YouTube Announces 30-Second Unskippable Ads for Connected TVs: All Details
  3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in India – June 1
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pricing, Design Renders, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Sony Confirms Hour-Long PlayStation Showcase Event for Next Week: Details
  7. Netflix Says Its $7-a-Month Ad-Supported Subscription Tier Now Has Nearly 5 Million Monthly Active Users
  8. Airtel to Complete 5G Rollout in Urban Areas in 2023; Expects Network Investment to Be Around Rs. 28,500 Crore
  9. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, 33W Fast Charging, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take-Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.