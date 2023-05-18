OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to launch in India soon. There are speculations that the purported phone could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was released in China recently. The Nord 3 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 in the country. Recently, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the company's India website. Now, new leaks suggest several details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G including its launch timeline, price of the phone in India, and its specifications. Leaked live images also gives us a hint of the design of the handset.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared in a tweet some key specifications, India launch timeline, and price range of the purported OnePlus Nord 3 5G. In another tweet, user @realMlgmXyysd shared live images of the upcoming smartphone.

Expected to be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with an inbuilt storage of 256GB, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is tipped to launch in India in June. The phone is said to be a rebadged OnePlus Ace 2V, and according to the tipster, it could be priced between Rs. 30,000 or Rs. 32,000. The phone is seen in a black colour variant in the leaked live images, with rounded edges and narrow side and upper bezels with a relatively thicker chin.

Front view of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realMlgmXyysd

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 could run on the upcoming handset.

For optics, the smartphones is said to get a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. In the leaked live images, the camera sensors are seen vertically arranged in two identical circular modules on the top left side of the back panel. The primary sensor is seen placed in the upper module, while the two other sensors are seen in the lower one. The rear camera unit appears to be accompanied by dual LED flash units situated parallel to the camera modules. It is tipped to get a 16-megapixel front camera, that is seen housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Back panel of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realMlgmXyysd

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The handset is also likely to be equipped with an IR sensor and an Alert Slider, the latter of which is seen towards the top of the right edge of the phone in the leaked live images.

OnePlus Ace 2V launched in China earlier this year in March. The phone was available in three storage variants - 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000), 16GB + 256GB and top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000), respectively. The phone is offered in Black Rock and Celadon (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Mali G710 MC10 GPU, the OnePlus Ace 2V sports a similar design to what the live images of the OnePlus Nord 3 suggested. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

