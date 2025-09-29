Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Earphones Including OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7 and Sony WH-CH520

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is priced at Rs. 1,799.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 18:19 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Earphones Including OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7 and Sony WH-CH520

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Customers can avail of no-cost EMI option on select products

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
  • Amazon said the sale witnessed 380 million visits in the first 48 hours
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent discount on transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its seventh day of the sale event on Monday. The e-commerce giant's largest annual sale offers discounts on various product categories across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. It is also a great time to upgrade your earphones and headphones by opting for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7, or the Sony WH-CH520 at a lucrative discount. Shoppers can also find bank offers and a no-cost EMI option on these devices, during this sale.

Last week, the tech giant announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 attracted more than 380 million user visits in just the first 48 hours, making it the company's “strongest-ever start” to a sale.  

Interestingly, the e-commerce giant claimed that 70 percent of those visits came from the country's nine metropolitan cities. Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India, also highlighted that the sale will continue till Diwali.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Earphones

Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of bank offers during the sale. Those with an SBI debit or credit card can make transactions using their card to avail of another 10 percent discount on their payment. Additionally, those willing to manage their finances better can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on earphones and headphones, such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7, the Sony WH-CH520, and more. However, if you're in the market for a laptop under Rs. 60,000, you can check our listing here. Similarly, if air conditioners are what you fancy, our buying guide here will help you out.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here
Realme Earbuds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Here
Sony WH-CH520 Headphones Rs. 5,990 Rs. 3,990 Buy Here
JBL Tune 770NC Headphones Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,998 Buy Here
Boat Nirvana Ion Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Here
Noise Buds N1 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 799 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
