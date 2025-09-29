Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its seventh day of the sale event on Monday. The e-commerce giant's largest annual sale offers discounts on various product categories across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. It is also a great time to upgrade your earphones and headphones by opting for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7, or the Sony WH-CH520 at a lucrative discount. Shoppers can also find bank offers and a no-cost EMI option on these devices, during this sale.

Last week, the tech giant announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 attracted more than 380 million user visits in just the first 48 hours, making it the company's “strongest-ever start” to a sale.

Interestingly, the e-commerce giant claimed that 70 percent of those visits came from the country's nine metropolitan cities. Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India, also highlighted that the sale will continue till Diwali.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Earphones

Apart from direct discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of bank offers during the sale. Those with an SBI debit or credit card can make transactions using their card to avail of another 10 percent discount on their payment. Additionally, those willing to manage their finances better can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on earphones and headphones, such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Realme Earbuds Air 7, the Sony WH-CH520, and more. However, if you're in the market for a laptop under Rs. 60,000, you can check our listing here. Similarly, if air conditioners are what you fancy, our buying guide here will help you out.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.