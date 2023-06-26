OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in India soon, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Buds 2R. The company has already teased the arrival of all three devices via a microsite, which suggests they could be unveiled in the coming weeks. The specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone have previously surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Live images of the smartphone have now been leaked, ahead of its debut in India.

Purported live images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 leaked by Pricebaba, in collaboration with an unnamed tipster, suggest that the upcoming OnePlus mid-range smartphone will bear a resemblance to the Realme 10 Pro+ in some ways. The leaked photos show only parts of the handset, such as the camera module, which includes a triple camera setup and an LED flash. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The purported rear camera setup of the OnePlus Nord CE 3

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

The leaked images also point to the absence of OnePlus' alert slider, while the volume and power button could be located on the same side. The handset is shown to sport a display with slightly curved edges and centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top to house the selfie camera. According to reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be equipped with a 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

With no indication of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the purported OnePlus Nord CE 3, it is possible that the handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Finally, a leaked image of the top edge of the smartphone indicates the presence of what appear to be an infrared (IR) blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to arrive in India alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Buds 2R on July 5, as per previous reports. The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 782G chip with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The company is expected to reveal additional details of the handset in the days leading up to its launch in India.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.