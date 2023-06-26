Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details

OnePlus Nord CE 3 leaked images indicate the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023 12:03 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details

OnePlus CE 3 is expected to debut in July as the successor to the Nord CE 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in India next month
  • The company has already teased the launch of two new Nord smartphones
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 was spotted in leaked images ahead of its debut

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in India soon, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Buds 2R. The company has already teased the arrival of all three devices via a microsite, which suggests they could be unveiled in the coming weeks. The specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone have previously surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Live images of the smartphone have now been leaked, ahead of its debut in India.

Purported live images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 leaked by Pricebaba, in collaboration with an unnamed tipster, suggest that the upcoming OnePlus mid-range smartphone will bear a resemblance to the Realme 10 Pro+ in some ways. The leaked photos show only parts of the handset, such as the camera module, which includes a triple camera setup and an LED flash. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

oneplus nord ce 3 pricebaba oneplus nord ce 3

The purported rear camera setup of the OnePlus Nord CE 3
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

 

The leaked images also point to the absence of OnePlus' alert slider, while the volume and power button could be located on the same side. The handset is shown to sport a display with slightly curved edges and centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top to house the selfie camera. According to reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be equipped with a 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

With no indication of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the purported OnePlus Nord CE 3, it is possible that the handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Finally, a leaked image of the top edge of the smartphone indicates the presence of what appear to be an infrared (IR) blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to arrive in India alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Buds 2R on July 5, as per previous reports. The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 782G chip with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The company is expected to reveal additional details of the handset in the days leading up to its launch in India.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 3 design, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  2. Apple to Unveil Three Smartwatches Along With iPhone 15 Series: Mark Gurman
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Image Reveals It Biggest Upgrade: Details
  5. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  6. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  7. Why a Second Life for Old EV Batteries Depends How Long the First Is
  8. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  9. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out; macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates Follow: What's New
  10. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  3. Automakers Plan a Second Life for Old EV Batteries, but That Depends How Long the First Is
  4. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility
  7. Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch Ultra Refresh, 30-Inch iMac, iPad Air, More in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
  9. Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details
  10. Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.