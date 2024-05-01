Amazon announced the wider availability of its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant for enterprise, Amazon Q, on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant first announced its business-focused chatbot in November 2023, promising both generative and analytical assistance based on the business' in-house data. Later, Amazon made the AI tool available to a limited number of users. Now, the company has made it generally available and has added some new features to it. Notably, enterprises will now get two separate chatbots — Amazon Q Developer and Amazon Q Business — for separate sets of tasks.

In a newsroom post, Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that both Amazon Q Developer and Business chatbots are now available for enterprises. This will be available to those customers who use AWS services. The AI bot trains and learns from the business' data and workflows and can help with more coding-related and business analytics-related tasks.

The Amazon Q Developer is designed as an assistant for software developers and it can help them by “performing tedious and repetitive tasks” such as coding, testing, upgrading applications, troubleshooting, security scanning and fixes as well as optimising AWS resources. The company says the saved time can be used by professionals to develop unique experiences for end users and deploy them faster.

For analytical assistance, the tech giant is making its Amazon Q Business available. This tool is designed to accept and process natural language queries and prompts. Based on the knowledge from the business' database stored in AWS servers, it can answer questions, generate summaries and content, write reports, and provide data-driven analysis. Amazon Q is also being added to Amazon QuickSight, AWS's unified Business Intelligence service for the cloud.

Apart from these, Amazon also has another feature which is not yet available to all users. Dubbed Amazon Q Apps, it allows employees to build AI-powered apps based on the company's data. Even employees who have no prior knowledge of coding can build apps through it by providing a simple description of the app and the tasks it should perform. The AI chatbot can then create the app end-to-end. This feature is currently in preview.

