OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched in India on Monday (April 1) as the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Nord series smartphone comes as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 with multiple upgrades including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, dual rear camera setup led by the 50-megapixel primary camera, and OxygenOS 14. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has an IP54-rated build and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India, availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways. The phone will be available for purchase via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores starting April 4 at 12:00pm IST.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 394ppi pixel density 93.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The handset includes an X-axis linear motor for gaming.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. OnePlus has paired the triple camera setup with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera setup is capable of shooting 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps) and 4K video at 30fps. It packs up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset has an IP54-rated build.

OnePlus has provided dual stereo speakers on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Hi-Res audio support. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. A charging time of 15 minutes is claimed to offer a day's battery life, whereas 1 to 100 percent in said to be achieved in just 29 minutes. The company's latest Battery Health Engine technology is said to provide four years of battery charging cycles for the device. It measures 162.5x753x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

