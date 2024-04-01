Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is offered in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 April 2024 18:57 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 carries a dual rear camera setup
  • It has an IP54-rated build
  • OnePlus has provided dual stereo speakers on the OnePlus Nord CE 4
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched in India on Monday (April 1) as the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Nord series smartphone comes as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 with multiple upgrades including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, dual rear camera setup led by the 50-megapixel primary camera, and OxygenOS 14. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has an IP54-rated build and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India, availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways. The phone will be available for purchase via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores starting April 4 at 12:00pm IST.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 394ppi pixel density 93.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The handset includes an X-axis linear motor for gaming.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. OnePlus has paired the triple camera setup with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera setup is capable of shooting 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps) and 4K video at 30fps. It packs up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset has an IP54-rated build.

OnePlus has provided dual stereo speakers on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Hi-Res audio support. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. A charging time of 15 minutes is claimed to offer a day's battery life, whereas 1 to 100 percent in said to be achieved in just 29 minutes. The company's latest Battery Health Engine technology is said to provide four years of battery charging cycles for the device. It measures 162.5x753x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Chipset Details Leaked
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  4. Poco Announces HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See Eligible Phones
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Goes Official
  6. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  8. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
  9. Modders Are Working on Porting GTA 5 to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on a Super App for Financial Services
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo X100 Series Confirmed to Support 5.5G Networks
  3. Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India
  4. Biktub, Thailand’s Biggest Crypto Exchange, Hiring Advisers for 2025 IPO
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench
  6. WhatsApp's Chat Lock Feature Might Soon Extend to Linked Devices
  7. Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones
  8. Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music
  9. Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance
  10. Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »