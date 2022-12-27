OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood is all set to debut in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. But apart from the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly planning to unveil new smartphones in the Nord, T, and R lineups in the coming days to diversify its portfolio. OnePlus could launch OnePlus 11 Pro model and its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. A clamshell foldable smartphone by OnePlus is expected to compete with the likes of Oppo Find N2 Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Motorola Razr 2022.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Twitter suggested that OnePlus is gearing up to unveil new Nord, T, and R series smartphones in the next year. According to the tipster, the launch of the rumoured Pro model will not happen in the first half of 2023, so release in the second half is more likely. OnePlus is currently working on a mid-range smartphone, which may debut as a OnePlus Nord 3 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, said Brar.

Based on the consumer response to Oppo Find N2 Flip, the tech brand is expected to launch a OnePlus Flip smartphone in the coming year. Besides this, the manufacturer is also reportedly working on a foldable. The OnePlus Flip is expected to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. More details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are scheduled to launch in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display. It could be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other expected specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G.

