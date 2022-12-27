Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More

OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More

OnePlus Nord 3 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 18:47 IST
OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled in India on February 7

Highlights
  • OnePlus hasn't yet revealed any details about the foldable so far
  • OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Flip phone could offer some similarities to Oppo's Find N Flip

OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood is all set to debut in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. But apart from the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly planning to unveil new smartphones in the Nord, T, and R lineups in the coming days to diversify its portfolio. OnePlus could launch OnePlus 11 Pro model and its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. A clamshell foldable smartphone by OnePlus is expected to compete with the likes of Oppo Find N2 Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Motorola Razr 2022.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Twitter suggested that OnePlus is gearing up to unveil new Nord, T, and R series smartphones in the next year. According to the tipster, the launch of the rumoured Pro model will not happen in the first half of 2023, so release in the second half is more likely. OnePlus is currently working on a mid-range smartphone, which may debut as a OnePlus Nord 3 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, said Brar.

Based on the consumer response to Oppo Find N2 Flip, the tech brand is expected to launch a OnePlus Flip smartphone in the coming year. Besides this, the manufacturer is also reportedly working on a foldable. The OnePlus Flip is expected to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. More details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are scheduled to launch in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display. It could be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other expected specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus Flip, OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Get Jio True 5G Support With New Software Update
Realme GT Neo 5 Set to Launch on January 5, 240W Flash Charging Tipped
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

Related Stories

OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  2. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  4. These Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Are Now Compatible With Jio True 5G
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  8. Avatar 2 Box Office Scales $880 Million Globally, Rs. 300 Crore in India
  9. Lenovo Unveiled New Mini LED Monitors Ahead of CES 2023: All Details
  10. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 Receiving its Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  2. Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Follow: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 100-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  4. Honor Pad V8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Tesla Said to Run Reduced Output in Shanghai Plant in January: Report
  6. 550,000 BTC Worth $9.2 Billion Estimated to Have Left Exchanges in 2022
  7. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More
  8. Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy, Amazon Flex Others Provide Poor Working Conditions for Gig Workers: Report
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Set to Launch on January 5, 240W Flash Charging Tipped
  10. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Get Jio True 5G Support With New Software Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.