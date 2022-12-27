Realme GT Neo 5 Set to Launch on January 5, 240W Flash Charging Tipped

Realme is set to host an event on January 5 to unveil a new smartphone. The emphasis given to the improved flash charging speeds hints that it could be the Realme GT Neo 5. The unique selling point of the Realme GT series has been its fast charging speeds. To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a variant that packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W UltraDart Charging support. Rumours surrounding the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 suggest that it might come with 240W fast charging support.

Realme's official Weibo handle shared a post today announcing that the company will host a launch event on January 5 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The post does not mention that the upcoming smartphone will be the Realme GT Neo 5. However, it is most likely to be the Realme GT Neo 5 considering that it is teased to offer vastly improved fast charging speeds.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications (rumoured)

The company is yet to officially delve into the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,169Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. Under the hood, it is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It is said to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The Realme GT Neo 5 could feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone may also get a plastic frame and sport RGB lighting.

The Realme GT Neo 5 could be offered in two variants with different battery and fast charging configurations, as per a recent report. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Meanwhile, the other variant is said to feature a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging.

