OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August

OnePlus first revealed its plan of launching its first foldable phone at MWC 2023.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: Max Jambor (Twitter@ MaxJmb)

OnePlus’ first foldable phone could come with a 2K display

  • OnePlus earlier confirmed to launch its foldable phone in Q3 2023
  • The company is said to launch OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold phones
  • The specifications of the OnePlus foldable are yet to be confirmed

OnePlus is all set to unveil its first foldable smartphone later this year. The company, at MWC 2023, announced to launch the phone in the third quarter of 2023 and now a new leak also suggests the same. However, the exact launch date has not been confirmed by the company. The phone is likely to compete with Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola in the foldable space. While they already have launched their foldable smartphones in the market, OnePlus is yet to do so.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor (Twitter@ MaxJmb) has tweeted that the OnePlus' first foldable phone could launch in August 2023. Earlier this year, the company itself confirmed to launch the phone sometime in the third quarter of 2023. It also showcased glimpses of its upcoming foldable smartphone at its Cloud 11 event, however, there are no further details shared by the company as yet.

A few previous leaks and reports regarding the expected specifications have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now. According to a report, OnePlus' first foldable phone could sport a 2K display, similar to the display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Earlier this year, the phones were also reported to get trademarks as OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip monikers. This suggests that the company could launch two foldable phones, comprising a conventional (horizontal) folding smartphone and a clamshell foldable smartphone. OnePlus hasn't yet announced any specifications of its foldable handset so far.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new OnePlus Nord N30. The successor to Nord N20 was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, hinting that the purported Nord N30 could be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the US. The handset is speculated to sport a Full HD+ display and come equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Google, on Thursday, also took the covers off its upcoming foldable, the Pixel Fold. In a short teaser video posted on Twitter, Google officially revealed Pixel Fold's design, hinge mechanism, and inner display. The device is expected to launch at Google's upcoming I/O event on May 10. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus foldable phone, OnePlus V Flip, OnePlus V Fold
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials

