OnePlus is all set to unveil its first foldable smartphone later this year. The company, at MWC 2023, announced to launch the phone in the third quarter of 2023 and now a new leak also suggests the same. However, the exact launch date has not been confirmed by the company. The phone is likely to compete with Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola in the foldable space. While they already have launched their foldable smartphones in the market, OnePlus is yet to do so.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor (Twitter@ MaxJmb) has tweeted that the OnePlus' first foldable phone could launch in August 2023. Earlier this year, the company itself confirmed to launch the phone sometime in the third quarter of 2023. It also showcased glimpses of its upcoming foldable smartphone at its Cloud 11 event, however, there are no further details shared by the company as yet.

A few previous leaks and reports regarding the expected specifications have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now. According to a report, OnePlus' first foldable phone could sport a 2K display, similar to the display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Earlier this year, the phones were also reported to get trademarks as OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip monikers. This suggests that the company could launch two foldable phones, comprising a conventional (horizontal) folding smartphone and a clamshell foldable smartphone. OnePlus hasn't yet announced any specifications of its foldable handset so far.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new OnePlus Nord N30. The successor to Nord N20 was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, hinting that the purported Nord N30 could be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the US. The handset is speculated to sport a Full HD+ display and come equipped with 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Google, on Thursday, also took the covers off its upcoming foldable, the Pixel Fold. In a short teaser video posted on Twitter, Google officially revealed Pixel Fold's design, hinge mechanism, and inner display. The device is expected to launch at Google's upcoming I/O event on May 10.

