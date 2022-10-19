Technology News
loading
Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A17k price in India is set at Rs. 10,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A17k sports a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A17k has 64GB onboard storage
  • It features a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo A17k runs on ColorOS 12.1.1

Oppo A17k has been silently launched in India as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The new Oppo A-series smartphone comes in two colour options and features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Oppo A17k has an 8-megapixel sensor on the rear and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset gets an Extended RAM feature that allows using unused storage as memory. The Oppo A17k has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A17k price in India, availability

The Oppo A17k price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Navy Blue and Gold colour options. It is currently listed with a "coming soon" tag on Oppo's India online store.

Oppo A17k specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A17k runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display sports a waterdrop-style notch and has an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio with 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 4GB by utilising unused internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A17k has an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear with an autofocus f/2.0 lens and a 78-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 76.8-degree field of view. The Oppo A17k offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Oppo A17k include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include magnetic sensor, light sensor, and gravity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the side and supports facial recognition feature.

The Chinese smartphone maker has equipped the Oppo A17k with a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, the handset measures 164x75x8.3mm and weighs 189 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
