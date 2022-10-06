Technology News
Oppo A77s With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A77s price in India is set at Rs. 17999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A77s is available in Sunset Orange and Starry Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A77s is equipped with 8GB of RAM
  • The handset runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1
  • Oppo A77s features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Oppo A77s was launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest mid-range smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Oppo A77s is sold in Sunset Orange and Starry Black colour options and will be available for purchase from October 7, according to the company.

Oppo A77s price in India, availability

The newly launched Oppo A77s price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 and the handset will be sold in a 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It will be available for purchase starting October 7, in Sunset Orange and Starry Black colour options, via online and offline channels.

Oppo has also announced a 10 percent cashback offer on the Oppo A77s that can be availed via eligible credit and debit card transactions, according to the company.

Oppo A77s specifications

The Oppo A77s is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A77s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The smartphone is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo A77s include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Oppo A77s features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc charging, according to the company.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A77s

Oppo A77s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A77s, Oppo A77s Price in India, Oppo A77s Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
SpaceX Rocket With Next International Space Station Crew Enters Orbit, Including Russian Cosmonaut: All Details
Laal Singh Chaddha Now Streaming on Netflix, Two Months After Theatrical Release

Read in: हिंदी
Latest Videos
