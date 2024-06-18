Oppo A3 Pro is expected to launch in India soon. The Indian variant of the handset is said to vastly differ from the phone's Chinese counterpart. Apart from different specifications, the design of the handset is also said to offer changes. A new report has hinted at the price range of the handset in India along with several key specifications. Notably, the Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro is expected to succeed the Oppo A79 5G. The Chinese version of the Oppo A3 Pro recently launched in India as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo A3 Pro price in India, design (expected)

The Oppo A3 Pro is expected to start in India at Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999, according to a 91Mobiles report in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414).

The Oppo A3 Pro India variant leaked live images showing the design

The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro was previously said to sport a very different design to that of the Chinese version. Instead of a circular rear camera module, the Indian handset could get a rectangular camera island. The new leak shows the front panel of the purported smartphone as well. The display is seen with thick bezels, a relatively thick chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

Oppo A3 Pro specifications, features (expected)

The Oppo A3 Pro in India is expected to come with the model number "CPH2666" and sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD screen. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 14-based Funtouch 14.

For optics, the Oppo A3 Pro India variant is said to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera could be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo A3 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC flash charging in India. The leaked retail box of the handset also suggests that it will get a 360-degree damage-proof Armour body, as well as Splash touch support. The phone will reportedly be assembled at the company's Greater Noida facility.

