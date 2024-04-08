Oppo A3 Pro will be unveiled in China soon. The company has announced the launch date of the handset. It has also revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming model. Previously, details such as screen size and other dimensions of the handset had surfaced online. It is expected to succeed the Oppo A2 Pro, which launched in China in September 2023. The Oppo A3 Pro will likely arrive with some upgrades over the preceding model.

A landing page on the Oppo China website confirms that the Oppo A3 Pro will launch in China on April 12 at 2:30pm local time. The handset has been confirmed to launch in three colour options - Azure, Mountain Blue, and Yun Jin Powder (translated from Chinese). The last two shades are seen in faux leather finishes, while the Azure version appears with a glossy back cover.

The design of the Oppo A3 Pro matches the CAD renders that were leaked previously. The handset appears with a large circular rear camera module with two camera sensors alongside an LED flash. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge of the model.

Meanwhile, the leaked renders of the Oppo A3 Pro showed a display with very slim bezels and a centre hole-punch slot for the front camera. A USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and SIM tray slot were seen on the bottom edge of the handset.

The previous leak also suggested that the Oppo A3 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch display, similar to the preceding Oppo A2 Pro model. The upcoming handset has also been tipped to measure 162.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.8mm in size. It is also said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

