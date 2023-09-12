Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress

Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress

Nothing has promised to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches for the Nothing Phone 2.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2023 11:01 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 debuted with Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box
  • The handset was launched in July this year
  • Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Nothing Phone 2 is receiving a Nothing OS 2.0.3 firmware update. This new software update comes with several improvements and changes including a new compass widget, Zomato glyph progress, and a new UI for pocket mode. Nothing Phone 2 owners who receive the update would get the August 2023 Android security patch as well. The smartphone was launched in July with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box and received a Nothing OS 2.0.2a update last month.

Nothing is rolling out the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update to the Nothing Phone 2 with new changes and the August 2023 security patch. After updating to the latest firmware, users will get access to a new Compass widget that is said to offer more detailed navigation. The latest update will bring support for Zomato in Glyph's Progress bar and also improve the OTG compatibility. Additionally, users will also see a new UI for Pocket mode. 

Nothing OS 203 Nothing OS 2.0.3 changelog

Furthermore, the latest firmware update is said to improve Screen Recorder capture resolution, as per the official changelog. Other improvements include better Bluetooth connection stability and NFC stability along with improved haptic feedback. We can confirm the update is rolling out as our review unit has received the update in India.

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 is available in a package size of 130 MB. Nothing Phone 2 owners can manually check the availability of updates on their phones by visiting Settings > System > System Update.

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July 2023. The smartphone debuted with Nothing OS 2 and the company has promised to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone sports a slighlty updated LED Glyph interface for notifications from multiple apps. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing, Nothing OS 2.0.3
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme 5G Sale Brings Up to Rs. 12,000 Discounts on Smartphones: All Details
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Sued by More Writers for Copyright Infringement Over AI Training

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5G Sale Is Live in India; Discounts Up to Rs. 12,000
  2. OnePlus 12R Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped
  3. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. How to Watch Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ Event Livestream and What to Expect
  6. Amazon Upcoming Sale: Offers, Discounts, Sale Dates, Best Deals and More
  7. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  8. Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Debut Later This Month With This MediaTek Chipset
  10. Nokia G42 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Tipped to Introduce Free Battery Replacement Programme Starting With Oppo A2 Pro 5G
  2. iPhone 15 Pro With Action Button Leaked via Spigen Case Hours Ahead of 'Wonderlust' Launch Event
  3. Starfield Will Get Official Mod Support in 2024, Bethesda Confirms
  4. Honor 90 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 14 India Launch
  5. Bitcoin Price Dip Continues; Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Including Ether Fall Amid Increasing Volatility
  6. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Sued by More Writers for Copyright Infringement Over AI Training
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.3 Update; Brings New Compass Widget, Zomato Glyph Progress
  8. Realme 5G Sale Brings Up to Rs. 12,000 Discounts on Smartphones: All Details
  9. Apple Renews Qualcomm Deal to Cover iPhone Launches Till 2026 in Sign Its Own Modem Chip Isn’t Ready
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro Series to Launch in September; Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Run on Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.