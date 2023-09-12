Nothing Phone 2 is receiving a Nothing OS 2.0.3 firmware update. This new software update comes with several improvements and changes including a new compass widget, Zomato glyph progress, and a new UI for pocket mode. Nothing Phone 2 owners who receive the update would get the August 2023 Android security patch as well. The smartphone was launched in July with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box and received a Nothing OS 2.0.2a update last month.

Nothing is rolling out the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update to the Nothing Phone 2 with new changes and the August 2023 security patch. After updating to the latest firmware, users will get access to a new Compass widget that is said to offer more detailed navigation. The latest update will bring support for Zomato in Glyph's Progress bar and also improve the OTG compatibility. Additionally, users will also see a new UI for Pocket mode.

Furthermore, the latest firmware update is said to improve Screen Recorder capture resolution, as per the official changelog. Other improvements include better Bluetooth connection stability and NFC stability along with improved haptic feedback. We can confirm the update is rolling out as our review unit has received the update in India.

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 is available in a package size of 130 MB. Nothing Phone 2 owners can manually check the availability of updates on their phones by visiting Settings > System > System Update.

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July 2023. The smartphone debuted with Nothing OS 2 and the company has promised to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone sports a slighlty updated LED Glyph interface for notifications from multiple apps. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes two 50-megapixel sensors.

