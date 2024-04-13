Technology News
Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3 Pro is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2024 15:14 IST
Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3 Pro has an IP69 rating for dust and high temperature water resistance

Highlights
  • Oppo A3 Pro runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging
  • The Oppo A3 Pro is available for purchase in China in three colourways
Oppo A3 Pro was launched in China on Friday as the successor to the company's A2 Pro that arrived in the country in Q3 2023. The smartphone maker has equipped its latest A series handset with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Oppo A3 Pro comes with an IP69 rating and is claimed to sport a 360-degree anti-fall body. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. 

Oppo A3 Pro price, availability

Oppo A3 Pro price is set at CNY 1,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations that cost CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively.

The handset will be available for purchase in China via Oppo's online store and JD.com starting on April 19, according to the company. It is sold in Azure (glass finish), Cloud Brocade Powder (leather finish), and Mountain Blue (leather finish) colour options — these are translated from Chinese.

Oppo A3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Oppo's ColorOS 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company also claims that the phone has a 360-degree anti-fall body. The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chipset from MediaTek with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

You get up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Oppo A3 Pro. The handset offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. It has an IP69 rating for dust and high temperature water resistance, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo A3 Pro, Oppo A3 Pro price, Oppo A3 Pro specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Moots Google Play Store Reforms After Antitrust Win

