Oppo A3 Pro was launched in China on Friday as the successor to the company's A2 Pro that arrived in the country in Q3 2023. The smartphone maker has equipped its latest A series handset with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Oppo A3 Pro comes with an IP69 rating and is claimed to sport a 360-degree anti-fall body. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Oppo A3 Pro price, availability

Oppo A3 Pro price is set at CNY 1,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations that cost CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively.

The handset will be available for purchase in China via Oppo's online store and JD.com starting on April 19, according to the company. It is sold in Azure (glass finish), Cloud Brocade Powder (leather finish), and Mountain Blue (leather finish) colour options — these are translated from Chinese.

Oppo A3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Oppo's ColorOS 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company also claims that the phone has a 360-degree anti-fall body. The Oppo A3 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 chipset from MediaTek with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

You get up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Oppo A3 Pro. The handset offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. It has an IP69 rating for dust and high temperature water resistance, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.