Oppo A3 Pro was launched in India on Friday. The Indian variant of the smartphone is notably different from the version introduced in China in April. The phones vary in terms of both design and specifications. The most stark visible difference lies in the rear camera module. While the Indian model has a rectangular pill-shaped camera island, the handset launched in China sports a circular module. The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Oppo A3 Pro price in India, availability

The Oppo A3 Pro starts in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The company confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase in the country starting today via the Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart as well as select offline retail stores.

Oppo also confirmed that HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank users could avail of up to 10 percent instant discounts on debit and credit card transactions. Customers may also be able to enjoy Zero Down Payment and no-cost EMI payment options. All offers are subject to unspecified terms and conditions.

The Oppo A3 Pro is offered in two colour options - Moonlight Purple and Starry Black.

Oppo A3 Pro specifications, features

The Oppo A3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response rate, and 1,000nits of peak brightness level. The handset is also equipped with the Splash Touch feature which allows people to use the phone even with wet hands.

In India, the Oppo A3 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For optics, the Oppo A3 Pro gets a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor. The handset is also equipped with several AI-backed features like AI LinkBoost which is said to increase network stability. One other such feature is the AI Eraser which helps remove unwanted objects from a given picture.

The Oppo A3 Pro is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as SGS Drop-Resistance and SGS Military Standard certifications. The handset measures 7.68mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

