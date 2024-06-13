Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G supports up to 67W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 13:24 IST
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 3D curved OLED screen
  • The handset comes with IP69, IP68 and IP66 certifications
  • The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. The handset is equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It also comes with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications for dust and water resistance. The phone is available in two storage options in the country. It appears to be a rebadged version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April this year.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The phone is available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart starting today. Formal sales will begin from June 20. The handset is offered in two colour options - Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 950nits of local peak brightness, and 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0. 

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G appears to be a durable phone as it comes with a MIL-STD 810H build and carries a Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It is also equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

For optics, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the smartphone holds an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. For security, the handset gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone offers Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. It weighs 177g and measures about 162.7 x 74.3 x 7.9mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G India launch, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G price in India, Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G specifications, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Global Launch Date Set for June 18; AI Features Teased

Related Stories

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  2. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Be Even More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Could Soon Be Available in This Colour Variant
  6. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased; Buds 2, Watch Pro 2 May Also Debut
  7. Google Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Design
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Will Let You Generate AI Images With Magic Canvas
  9. You Can Now Look Up Unknown Callers Using Your Google Pixel Phone
  10. Vivo Y58 5G Alleged Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Main Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Gets These AI-Powered Features With One UI 6 Watch Beta
  3. Pixel Watch 3 XL Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Bear Resemblance to Pixel Watch 2
  4. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Global Launch Date Set for June 18; AI Features Teased
  6. Apple Not Paying OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT on iOS 18, macOS Sequoia: Report
  7. Oppo A3 Pro India Variant Tipped to Launch Soon; Design Leaked in Hands-On Image
  8. Google Pixel Lookup Feature for Unknown Callers Rolling Out to Pixel Smartphones: Report
  9. Bitcoin Price Remains Above $68,000 Mark, Prices of Most Altcoins Rise After US Fed Holds Key Rates Steady
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G to Arrive in India in New Colour Variant, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »