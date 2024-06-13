Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. The handset is equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It also comes with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications for dust and water resistance. The phone is available in two storage options in the country. It appears to be a rebadged version of the Oppo A3 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April this year.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The phone is available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart starting today. Formal sales will begin from June 20. The handset is offered in two colour options - Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 950nits of local peak brightness, and

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G appears to be a durable phone as it comes with a MIL-STD 810H build and carries a Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It is also equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the smartphone holds an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. For security, the handset gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone offers Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. It weighs 177g and measures about 162.7 x 74.3 x 7.9mm in size.

