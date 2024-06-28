Oppo A3 is set to launch in China next week, and the smartphone brand has begun to tease the design of the upcoming A series device on Weibo. The official images of the Oppo A3 reveal a similar design to that of the Oppo A3 Pro that went official in April in China. The upcoming phone has a flat display with a hole punch cutout. It is confirmed to be offered in three colour options. The Oppo A3 is likely to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset and feature a 6.7-inch display.

The upcoming Oppo A3 will be unveiled on July 2 in China at 2:30pm (12:00pm IST) and the company has started accepting pre-orders for the phone via its official website and other online channels like JD, Tmall and Douyin. It is confirmed to be available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

The official images show a flat display on the Oppo A3 with a hole punch cutout in the centre. Oppo is highlighting the durability of the device in the latest teasers. The straight screen and curved middle frame of the phone is claimed to be more resistant to falls. It is said to be the first phone to be equipped with Oppo's Crystal Shield glass and has a 7.15mm thick profile.

Oppo A3 specifications (Rumoured)

Oppo has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming Oppo A3 model, but recent leaks have suggested that it will debut with a 6.7-inch display and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. It could get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC or the much older Snapdragon 695 is expected to power the Oppo A3. It could be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. More details about the handset will be revealed by the smartphone maker in the days leading up to its debut.