Oppo A3 Launch Date Set for July 2; Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut

Oppo A3 is confirmed to arrive in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2024 14:17 IST
Oppo A3 Launch Date Set for July 2; Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3 is likely to run on a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm

  • Oppo is highlighting the durability of the Oppo A3 in its latest teasers
  • Pre-orders for the phone are now open in India
  • Oppo A3 specifications are yet to be disclosed by the company
Oppo A3 is set to launch in China next week, and the smartphone brand has begun to tease the design of the upcoming A series device on Weibo. The official images of the Oppo A3 reveal a similar design to that of the Oppo A3 Pro that went official in April in China. The upcoming phone has a flat display with a hole punch cutout. It is confirmed to be offered in three colour options. The Oppo A3 is likely to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset and feature a 6.7-inch display.

Oppo A3 launch date

The upcoming Oppo A3 will be unveiled on July 2 in China at 2:30pm (12:00pm IST) and the company has started accepting pre-orders for the phone via its official website and other online channels like JD, Tmall and Douyin. It is confirmed to be available in Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

The official images show a flat display on the Oppo A3 with a hole punch cutout in the centre. Oppo is highlighting the durability of the device in the latest teasers. The straight screen and curved middle frame of the phone is claimed to be more resistant to falls. It is said to be the first phone to be equipped with Oppo's Crystal Shield glass and has a 7.15mm thick profile.

Oppo A3 specifications (Rumoured)

Oppo has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming Oppo A3 model, but recent leaks have suggested that it will debut with a 6.7-inch display and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. It could get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC or the much older Snapdragon 695 is expected to power the Oppo A3. It could be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. More details about the handset will be revealed by the smartphone maker in the days leading up to its debut.

Oppo A3, Oppo A3 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased; Live Images of a Lava Blaze Model Leaked

