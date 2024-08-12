Technology News
Oppo A3X 4G Global Variant's Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC

Oppo A3X 4G will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch HD+(720x1,604 pixels) LCD display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 August 2024 20:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3X 5G carries 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo A3X 4G is tipped to house an 8-megapixel primary camera
  • Oppo A3X 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • It is likely to carry a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W charging
Oppo A3X 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC was launched in India earlier this month. Now, the 4G variant of the phone is said to be in the works. Oppo is yet to confirm the arrival of Oppo A3X 4G, but ahead of it, its specifications have leaked online. The Oppo A3X 4G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It is likely to carry a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Oppo A3X 4G Specifications Tipped

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, leaked the key specifications of the global variant of Oppo A3X 4G. As per the leak, it will feature a 6.67-inch HD+(720x1,604 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits peak brightness. It will reportedly run on Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Oppo A3X 4G is tipped to house an 8-megapixel primary camera and a flicker sensor at the rear. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 5-megapixel front camera. It is said to include Wi-Fi 5, a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It will reportedly get a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. It is said to measure 165.77x76.08x7.68mm and weigh 186 grams.

Oppo A3X 5G Price, Specifications

Earlier this month Oppo unveiled the A3X 5G with a price tag of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 13,499.

The Oppo A3X 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen and has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood. It has 8-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and IP54 rated build. It carries 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

 

Oppo A3X 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
