Oppo A3X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3X 5G comes with a MIL-STD-810H shock resistance certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 16:29 IST
Oppo A3X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3X 5G comes in Sparkle Black, Starry Purple and Starlight White shades

Highlights
  • Oppo A3X 5G carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The display comes with twice-reinforced Panda glass protection
  • The Oppo A3X 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery
Oppo A3X 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, twice-reinforced Panda glass protection, and Splash Touch technology. It comes with a MIL-STD-810H shock resistance certification as well. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and will go on sale later this month.

Oppo A3X 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo A3X 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 13,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via the Oppo India e-store and offline retail stores starting August 7. The handset is offered in three colour options — Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White.

According to the official website, customers purchasing the Oppo A3X 5G can avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,250 per month or get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,350 on using select bank cards. 

Oppo A3X 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A3X 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, and twice-reinforced Panda glass protection. It also supports Splash Touch technology that enables the display to be responsive to wet finger touches.

The Oppo A3X 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1.

In the camera department, the Oppo A3X 5G get a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification. The phone is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo A3X 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also supports dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 165.7 x 76.0 x 7.7mm in size and weighs about 187g.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
