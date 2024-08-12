Oppo F27 5G will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech brand announced on Monday (August 12). The exact launch date is still not revealed, but the company has posted an image on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) showing the rear design of the next F series phone. Additionally, alleged live images of the Oppo F27 5G have surfaced online. The handset is seen with a hole-punch display and a circular-shaped rear camera module.

Oppo F27 5G Confirmed to Launch in India

Through an X post, Oppo India announced the arrival of the new Oppo F27 5G in India. The teaser shows the handset with a circular-shaped camera module housing dual rear cameras. At first glance, the camera arrangement looks similar to what we saw on the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G that went official in June.

Oppo didn't disclose the exact launch date or the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is rumoured to be unveiled next week in two RAM and storage options — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles has shared alleged live images of the Oppo F27 5G. The images indicate a hole punch display and noticeable bezels on the screen. It appears to have a dual-tone design with a gradient finish. This would be a departure from Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G's leather back.

The Oppo F27 5G is expected to sit below the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in the market. The price of the latter starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB option in the country, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. It carries a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

