Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China on Tuesday. The smartphone arrives with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is claimed to have 360-degree drop resistance and extreme low-temperature resistance up to -35 degrees. The Oppo A5 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging. It is confirmed to go on sale later this month.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price, Availability, Colour Options

Oppo A5 Pro 5G price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. Both 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200). The phone is currently available for pre-orders in the country via the Oppo China e-store and will go on sale starting December 27.

The handset is offered in four colour options — New Year Red, Quartz White, Rock Black, and Sandstone Purple (translated from Chinese).

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo A5 Pro 5G ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits peak brightness level, and a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS and autofocus support alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

The Quartz White and Rock Black variants of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G measures 161.50 x 74.85 x 7.55mm and weighs 180g. The New Year Red and Sandstone Purple versions have a 7.67mm profile, which weighs 186g.

