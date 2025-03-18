Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon. While a launch date is not yet official, numerous leaks surrounding the phone are surfacing on the Web. Most recently, the unannounced phone has been listed on a retailer's website in Germany and UAE classifieds suggesting its price and specifications. The listing suggests a 6.3-inch display, a 5,100mAh battery, and Tensor G4 chipset on the Pixel 9a. Additionally, an unboxing video of the Pixel 9a has also gone live on YouTube.

Pixel 9a Price Leak via Retailer Site

As spotted by GSMArena, German e-commerce website Expert TechnoMarkt has listed the Pixel 9a with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 128GB storage variant. It is listed in black, gray, rose and violet shades and the listing states that the shipping of the phone will start in 10 to 14 days. This suggests that the official launch could take place later this month.

As per the listing, the Pixel 9a will run on Android 15 and sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with 2,700nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could run on Google's Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It is said to get a 48-megapixel main camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5,100mAh battery.

Separately, an alleged classified listing of Pixel 9a suggests a price tag of AED 2,350 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Pixel 9A Leaks in Review Video

Additionally, YouTube channel named The Mobile Central posted a review video of the unannounced Pixel 9a. The video shows off the white colour variant of the phone with a plastic back. It has noticeable bezels on the display, which is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to get seven years of Android upgrades.

In the video, the Pixel 9a lacks Google's trademark camera bump with the cameras nearly flush with the back of the phone. The video shows images and videos captured with the phone's rumoured 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit and 13-megapixel selfie camera. The YouTuber claims that the camera provides balanced skin tones and the photos look clear with good detail retention even in low light conditions. He notes that video quality is not great at night. It is said to have stereo speakers and a 5,100mAh battery.

In the video, the YouTuber plays various games on the Pixel 9a to show its performance. The Tensor chipset is said to be well enough to handle day-to-day tasks and casual games. He states that the performance takes a dip during intensive game sessions.

Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 9a on March 19.

