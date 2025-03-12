Oppo F29 5G series will be introduced in India soon. The lineup will include the standard Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. Several leaked specifications about the Oppo F29 handsets had recently surfaced online. However, the company has now announced the launch date of the phones and confirmed their key features, colour options and availability details. The upcoming Oppo F29 5G series is claimed to come with durable builds. Notably, the older Oppo F27 5G was unveiled in the country in August 2024.

Oppo F29 5G, F29 Pro 5G India Launch

The Oppo F29 5G series will launch in India on March 20, at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store. The base Oppo F29 5G will come in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colour options, while the Pro variant will be offered in Granite Black and Marble White shades, the company confirmed in a press release.

Oppo F29 5G will come in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colour options

Photo Credit: Oppo

The company claims that the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are "durable champions." The phones will have a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. The series is said to be tested by SGS in India and claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phones come with Sponge Bionic Cushioning, Raised Corner Design Cover, Lens Protection Ring and Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy internal frame.

One of the Oppo F29 5G series handsets will have a 7.55mm slim profile and weigh 180g. The lineup will support underwater photography. The Pro variant will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

An older leak claimed that the Oppo F29 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The handset is tipped to come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. It is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage support.

