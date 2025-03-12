Technology News
Oppo F29 5G, F29 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 20; Design, Specifications and Colours Confirmed

Oppo F29 5G series phones are claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F29 Pro 5G will come in Granite Black and Marble White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo F29 5G series will get MIL-STD-810H-2022 certifications
  • The Pro variant will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging
  • The Oppo F29 Pro 5G could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Oppo F29 5G series will be introduced in India soon. The lineup will include the standard Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. Several leaked specifications about the Oppo F29 handsets had recently surfaced online. However, the company has now announced the launch date of the phones and confirmed their key features, colour options and availability details. The upcoming Oppo F29 5G series is claimed to come with durable builds. Notably, the older Oppo F27 5G was unveiled in the country in August 2024.

Oppo F29 5G, F29 Pro 5G India Launch

The Oppo F29 5G series will launch in India on March 20, at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store. The base Oppo F29 5G will come in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colour options, while the Pro variant will be offered in Granite Black and Marble White shades, the company confirmed in a press release. 

oppo f29 5g oppo inline Oppo F29 5G

Oppo F29 5G will come in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colour options
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

The company claims that the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are "durable champions." The phones will have a 360-degree Armour Body and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. The series is said to be tested by SGS in India and claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The phones come with Sponge Bionic Cushioning, Raised Corner Design Cover, Lens Protection Ring and  Aerospace-grade aluminium alloy internal frame.

One of the Oppo F29 5G series handsets will have a 7.55mm slim profile and weigh 180g. The lineup will support underwater photography. The Pro variant will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

An older leak claimed that the Oppo F29 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The handset is tipped to come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. It is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
