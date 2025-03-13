Technology News
Oppo Find X8s Said to Be in the Works; Tipped to Get 6.3-Inch Display, Periscope Camera

Battery capacity of Oppo Find X8s is said to be more than 5,700mAh.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 18:25 IST
Oppo Find X8s Said to Be in the Works; Tipped to Get 6.3-Inch Display, Periscope Camera

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 has a 5,630mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8s is expected to launch alongside the Find X8 Ultra
  • It is said to have a thin and light build
  • It could offer wireless charging support
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Now, Oppo is said to be preparing to launch a new Find X8 series handset — Oppo Find X8s. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, a reliable tipster has suggested its specifications. The Oppo Find X8s is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen. It is tipped to carry Hasselblad branded cameras and offer wireless charging support. The Find X8s is likely to go official alongside the Find X8 Ultra variant.

Oppo Find X8s Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X8s on Weibo. As per the leak, the handset will have a 6.3-inch display. It is said to have a thin and light build with less than 8.15mm thickness and less than 187 grams weight. The bezel size is said to be below 1.38mm.

Like the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, the upcoming Oppo Find X8s is tipped to feature a Hasselblad branded camera setup comprising a periscope sensor. It could offer wireless charging support and have a water-resistant build.

The battery capacity of the Oppo Find X8s is said to be more than 5,700mAh. For comparison, Oppo equipped the Find X8 with a 5,630mAh battery, whereas the Find X8 Pro is backed by a 5,910mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X8s is expected to launch alongside the Find X8 Mini and Find X8 Ultra in China in April.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were launched in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They shipped with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s Specifications, Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PhonePe’s Indus Appstore to Come Pre-Installed on Xiaomi Devices in India

