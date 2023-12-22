WhosNext2023
Technology News
Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The A59 5G succeeds the Oppo A58 5G, which was launched in India in November last year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 December 2023 14:23 IST
Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A59 5G is available in Silk Gold and Starry Black colourways

Highlights
  • The Oppo A59 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage
  • The phone features dual rear cameras — 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel
  • The Oppo A 59 5G will go on sale from December 25
Oppo unveiled the Oppo A59 5G smartphone in India on Friday. Earlier this week, the Chinese manufacturer had teased the launch of the phone on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). Introduced as an affordable 5G handset, the A59 5G succeeds the Oppo A58 5G, which was launched in India in November last year. Oppo's latest smartphone features a slim body design, a 90Hz refresh rate display that goes up to 720 nits of peak brightness, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A59 5G price in India, availability

The pricing for Oppo A59 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The handset is also available in a 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The Oppo A59 5G will go on sale starting December 25 via the OPPO store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets. The phone will be available in two different colour options — Silk Gold and Starry Black.

According to Oppo's press release, interested buyers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 and no-cost EMI for up six months on purchases made via SBI card, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card from retail outlets and the Oppo stores.

The company is also offering EMI payments options starting from Rs. 1,699. Additionally, as part of My OPPO Exclusive offer, customers can also win assured gifts when buying the A59 5G.

Oppo A59 5G specifications

The Oppo A59 5G runs the company's in-house ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 90Hz display with peak brightness of 750 nits and 96 percent NTSC high colour gamut. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A59 5G sports a dual sensor at the back — a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f.2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with a f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging support. Oppo claims the phone can charge up to 52 percent in 30 minutes. The phone comes with USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A59 5G, Oppo A59 5G Price, Oppo A59 5G Specifications, Oppo
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
