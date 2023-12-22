OnePlus 12R is confirmed to launch globally and in India on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. The model is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which is tipped to launch in China on January 4. Notably, the preceding OnePlus 11R model was launched globally and in India as a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2. Several leaks and reports regarding the upcoming OnePlus 12R have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A tipster has now shared key specifications of the handset and also hinted at the likely colour options it may arrive with.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) has leaked key specifications of the OnePlus 12R and its colour options in a post on X. He claims that the model will be offered in Cool Blue and Iron Grey colour options. Jambor adds that the handset will be available in variants of 8GB and 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Let's wrap things up - #OnePlus12R :



6,78" ProXDR Display LTPO 4.0

1-120 Hz

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

8/16 GB LPDDRX5 RAM

128GB UFS3.1 / 256 GB UFS4.0 ROM

5.500 mAh (🤯)

100W SUPERVOOC

50MP (IMX890) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)

Iron Gray 🩶 / Cool Blue 💙

Launching… pic.twitter.com/DfKwQNVfzm — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 21, 2023

The OnePlus 12R is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is said to sport a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 ProXDR panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

For optics, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit which is said to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The OnePlus 12R has previously been tipped to carry a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The older OnePlus 11R model is currently available in India in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. These variants are offered in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colourways. A third Solar Red colour option is also available exclusively in a high-end 18GB + 512GB configuration which is listed at Rs. 45,999.

