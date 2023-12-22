WhosNext2023
OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23

OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 13:29 IST
OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R is set to succeed the OnePlus 11R (pictured)

  • OnePlus 12R may sport a 6.78-inch ProXDR LTPO 4.0 panel
  • The smartphone is likely to have a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The OnePlus 12R could pack a 5,500mAh battery
OnePlus 12R is confirmed to launch globally and in India on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. The model is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which is tipped to launch in China on January 4. Notably, the preceding OnePlus 11R model was launched globally and in India as a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2. Several leaks and reports regarding the upcoming OnePlus 12R have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A tipster has now shared key specifications of the handset and also hinted at the likely colour options it may arrive with.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) has leaked key specifications of the OnePlus 12R and its colour options in a post on X. He claims that the model will be offered in Cool Blue and Iron Grey colour options. Jambor adds that the handset will be available in variants of 8GB and 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The OnePlus 12R is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The phone is said to sport a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 ProXDR panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

For optics, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit which is said to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The OnePlus 12R has previously been tipped to carry a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The older OnePlus 11R model is currently available in India in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. These variants are offered in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colourways. A third Solar Red colour option is also available exclusively in a high-end 18GB + 512GB configuration which is listed at Rs. 45,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 Launch, OnePlus 12R Specifications

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 Launch, OnePlus 12R Specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise

OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23
