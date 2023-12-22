WhosNext2023
Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise

The price of Bitcoin rose by $270 (roughly Rs. 22,460) on Friday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 December 2023 14:14 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The crypto market cap, as of December 22, stands at $1.67 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana is up by 16 percent, trading at $92.96 (roughly Rs. 7,653)
  • DOGE, SHIB both are trading in profits
  • USD Coin, Braintrust recorded losses
Advertisement

Prices of most cryptocurrencies rose on Friday as most digital assets saw their values rise. Bitcoin managed to stay above the $43,000 mark after seeing a minor spike of 0.30 percent. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin rose in value by $270 (roughly Rs. 22,460) and is now worth $43,942 (roughly Rs. 36.5 lakh). The anticipated Spot BTC ETF approval continues to sustain investor confidence. Given the recent price action, the market is expecting low volatility for BTC in the coming days.

“The crucial meeting between Blackrock, Nasdaq, and SEC regarding Bitcoin ETF sent strong positive signals leading to positive market sentiment. Solana is leading the altcoin rally with over 16 percent surge in 24 hours. As we enter the last week of 2023, the crypto market is gathering more steam to sustain the momentum into 2024,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether followed Bitcoin's price rally on Friday. With a price hike of 2.69 percent, Ether is currently trading at $2,273 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakh).

Most cryptocurrencies saw their prices rise on Friday. These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, and Dogecoin with Solana leading the altcoin rally with over 16 percent surge in 24 hours.

Polygon, Polkadot, Wrapped Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash also joined BTC and ETH on the profit side of the price chart alongside Shiba Inu, Stellar, and Monero.

Meanwhile, loss-ridden cryptocurrencies on Friday include USD Coin, Leo, Elrond, Binance USD, and Braintrust.

“With a 16 percent gain month-to-date and an impressive 165 percent increase year-to-date, the market is riding high on Argentina's official approval of Bitcoin as its currency. Furthermore, El Salvador's recent legislation, offering citizenship to foreign Bitcoin investors, adds to the positive sentiment,” Edul Patel,Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets 360. The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.57 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the crypto market currently stands at $1.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 138,92,312 crore) according to CoinMarketCap.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  6. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  8. iQoo Watch Design Teased; Confirmed to Run on This Operating System
  9. Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Debuts In India: See Price
  10. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise
  2. Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23
  4. Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Purported January Launch Event: Report
  6. iQoo Watch Design Teased Ahead of December 27 Debut; Confirmed to Run on BlueOS
  7. Honor 90 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Metaverse Platform ‘The Sandbox’ Said to Double Down on India-Related Initiatives: Details
  9. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Feature a Samsung 2K Display, Sony LYT-900 Rear Camera
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »