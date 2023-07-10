Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G smartphones have been launched in India on Monday, July 10. The new Reno series handsets run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and feature 6.7-inch displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The camera-focused Oppo Reno 10 5G series flaunts triple rear camera units and come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie shooter. The regular Oppo Reno 10 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, whereas the Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. All three handsets had initially launched in China in May.

Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. Price of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both the Pro models are offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

Pricing of Oppo Reno 10 5G will be announced on July 20 at 12:00pm IST. It can be purchased in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting July 13. They will be available via Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and major retail stores across the country.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and features a 6.74-inch (1,240x 2,722 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with HDR 10+ support, up to 120Hz LTPS dynamic refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pixel density of 450ppi, 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and is rated to offer 1400 nits of peak brightness. It has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as well. The glass panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Like the Chinese variant, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G model launched in India is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The available RAM can be extended to another 8GB by borrowing from device storage. For gaming and extended video shooting, the smartphone offers a 3,500mm square VC liquid cooling surface area. It also includes an X-Axis linear motor.

The triple rear camera unit of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G includes a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with f/2.5 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8, and OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Oppo's Reno 10 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. It sports an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Chinese manufacturer has packed a 4,700mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, which is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 27 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 1.6 days of battery life on a single charge. The phone measures 162.9x74x8.28mm and weighs 194 grams.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G features the same SIM and software as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080X 2,412 pixels )OLED 3D curved display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is rated to deliver 950 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens. The unit also includes a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It sports the same 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Pro+ model as are the sensors. It also packs an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication. The handset carries a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC flash charging support, that is claimed to fill the battery in just 28 minutes. It measures 162.3x74.2x7.89mm and weighs 185 grams.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 5G has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. It has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The camera setup of Oppo Reno 10 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus and OIS, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has the same 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Oppo's Reno 10 5G houses up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Pro models. The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 67W SuperVOOC flash charging support that is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes. It measures 162.4x74.2x7.58mm and weighs 185 grams.

