Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Hands on Video Offers Glimpse at Clamshell Foldable Phone's Design

Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Hands-on Video Offers Glimpse at Clamshell Foldable Phone's Design

Oppo Find N2 Flip could feature a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:42 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Hands-on Video Offers Glimpse at Clamshell Foldable Phone's Design

Oppo Find N foldable smartphone (pictured) was launched at Oppo Inno Day 2021

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip launch date is yet to be revealed

Oppo Find N2 Flip is tipped to be in development, as the successor to the company's popular Find N foldable phone. Ahead of a formal announcement from Oppo, a leaked video offers a glimpse at the design of the purported handset. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is shown to sport a foldable display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. The clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The primary display of the handset could support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022.

A Weibo user named Fenibook (translated) leaked a hands-on video of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The first look video shows that the unannounced phone has a clamshell design with a foldable display. It is seen with a thick protective case without a crease on the foldable screen. The foldable screen is shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The back appears to be equipped with a dual camera setup.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Find N2 at the company's Inno Day 2022 event this month.

The foldable smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and could feature a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED screen, with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 3.26-inch cover display. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, it could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide lens. It is expected to carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera as well. It is expected to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W rapid charging.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, although it is expected to take on foldable phones released this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Neuralink Expected to Begin Human Clinical Trials in Six Months, Elon Musk Says
Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple's App Store Moderation Rules a 'Conflict of Interest'
Featured video of the day
Is Flexibility a Good Enough Reason to Buy The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7?
Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Hands-on Video Offers Glimpse at Clamshell Foldable Phone's Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  3. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. These are Google's Best Android Apps, Games in India for 2022
  5. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  6. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  7. Avatar 2 to Cirkus, the 8 Biggest Movies in December
  8. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  9. Realme Pad X Review
  10. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 Tipped to Launch in India Soon With Single RAM, Storage Variant: Report
  2. Netflix Releases Trailer for Six-Part Docuseries on Prince Harry, Meghan
  3. Mivi Model E Smartwatch With Support For 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Steps Into the Metaverse With 'Cinnamon' Virtual Ecosystem: Details
  5. Twitter Users May Witness Dip in Followers as Elon Musk Has New Plans for Spams
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play With MediaTek SoCs, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Buds 4, Watch S2 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Digital Rupee Trial Begins; Exponential Growth in UPI Payments Backs Optimism on India’s CBDC Pilot: Experts
  9. TSMC Plans Advanced 4nm Chip Production at Arizona Plant on Apple Demand: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.