Oppo Find N2 Flip is tipped to be in development, as the successor to the company's popular Find N foldable phone. Ahead of a formal announcement from Oppo, a leaked video offers a glimpse at the design of the purported handset. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is shown to sport a foldable display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. The clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The primary display of the handset could support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022.

A Weibo user named Fenibook (translated) leaked a hands-on video of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The first look video shows that the unannounced phone has a clamshell design with a foldable display. It is seen with a thick protective case without a crease on the foldable screen. The foldable screen is shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The back appears to be equipped with a dual camera setup.

OPPO Find N hands on, new foldable phone. pic.twitter.com/mvr5gRljq2 — fenibook (@liujianjian29) December 1, 2022

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Find N2 at the company's Inno Day 2022 event this month.

The foldable smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and could feature a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED screen, with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 3.26-inch cover display. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, it could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide lens. It is expected to carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera as well. It is expected to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W rapid charging.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, although it is expected to take on foldable phones released this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.