Technology News

Oppo Find N3 Flip Live Image Tips Google Apps on Cover Screen, Suggests a Launch in India

Oppo Find N3 Flip was released in August last week with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 September 2023 16:21 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip Live Image Tips Google Apps on Cover Screen, Suggests a Launch in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display
  • It has a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip houses 4,300mAh battery
Advertisement

Oppo Find N3 Flip with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC was launched in China in August last week. Now, the clamshell foldable smartphone could be heading to the global markets including India soon. Ahead of any official announcement from Oppo, an alleged live image of the handset has appeared online, showing a few global apps on the cover screen of the Find N3 Flip. Smartphones in China don't come with Google Apps. The leak indicates apps like Gmail, YouTube, and WhatsApp on the cover display, hinting at an imminent launch outside of China.

91Mobiles published an alleged live shot of the Oppo Find N3 Flip. As mentioned, the render shows apps like Gmail, Google News, GPay, Google Maps, YouTube, and WhatsApp on the cover screen of the handset, suggesting that it supports Google services and therefore hinting at a global launch. Additionally, the report also includes an image listing of supported apps for the cover screen that includes Indian apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Wynk Music, JioSaavn, BookMyShow, mAadhar, Zerodha, and more suggesting its imminent arrival in India.

However, there is no clarity on when the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India. Oppo has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the foldable phone outside China.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is sold in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. It features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, an 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset comes with an Alert Slider and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications, Oppo Find N3 Flip Price, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West
ChatGPT Users Can Now Browse the Web as OpenAI Expands Data Access Beyond 2021 Cutoff

Related Stories

Oppo Find N3 Flip Live Image Tips Google Apps on Cover Screen, Suggests a Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Discounts, More
  3. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  7. OnePlus Pad Go Display Details Out Ahead of India Launch
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Survives This Durability Test
  10. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, Buds Pro and 65W GaN Charger Launched: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Flip Live Image Tips Google Apps on Cover Screen, Suggests a Launch in India
  2. Oppo A18 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Users Can Now Browse the Web as OpenAI Expands Data Access Beyond 2021 Cutoff
  4. PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West
  5. WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to Get AI Assistants; Meta Shows Off Image Generation Tool Emu
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With an Aluminum Frame Survive Durability Test
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Design With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Meta Quest 3 Pre-Orders Go Live, Mixed Reality Headset Starts Shipping October 10
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More
  10. Meta Smart Glasses in Collaboration With Ray-Ban Launched, Allows Hands-Free Livestreaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.