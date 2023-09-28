Oppo Find N3 Flip with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC was launched in China in August last week. Now, the clamshell foldable smartphone could be heading to the global markets including India soon. Ahead of any official announcement from Oppo, an alleged live image of the handset has appeared online, showing a few global apps on the cover screen of the Find N3 Flip. Smartphones in China don't come with Google Apps. The leak indicates apps like Gmail, YouTube, and WhatsApp on the cover display, hinting at an imminent launch outside of China.

91Mobiles published an alleged live shot of the Oppo Find N3 Flip. As mentioned, the render shows apps like Gmail, Google News, GPay, Google Maps, YouTube, and WhatsApp on the cover screen of the handset, suggesting that it supports Google services and therefore hinting at a global launch. Additionally, the report also includes an image listing of supported apps for the cover screen that includes Indian apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Wynk Music, JioSaavn, BookMyShow, mAadhar, Zerodha, and more suggesting its imminent arrival in India.

However, there is no clarity on when the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India. Oppo has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of the foldable phone outside China.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is sold in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. It features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, an 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset comes with an Alert Slider and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

