Samsung Galaxy A05s is available in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 October 2023 20:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A05s features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A05s runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chip
  • The Samsung Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy A05s was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest addition to the South Korean tech conglomerate's A-series of smartphones. The new Galaxy A05s sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. It supports 4G connectivity and runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The handset features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India is set at Rs. 17,499 and the phone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently listed at Rs. 14,999 on the company's website. The Galaxy A05s is available in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour options.

The newly announced smartphone is available with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, as per the listing on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A05s runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, with Samsung's One UI 5.1 interface on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,4000 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and features 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie camera, with an f/2.0 aperture.

This handset has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also has a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It measures 168.0x77.8x8.8mm and weighs 194g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels


Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A05s, Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A05s sale, Galaxy A05s price in India, Galaxy A05s specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More

