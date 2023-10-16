Technology News
OnePlus Open Price in India, Sale Date Tipped, Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras, 2K Resolution Display

OnePlus Open will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 11:50 IST
OnePlus Open Price in India, Sale Date Tipped, Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras, 2K Resolution Display

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of the OnePlus Ope will take place on October 19

Highlights
  • The first sale of the OnePlus Open is said to start on October 27
  • OnePlus Open could sit below Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Tecno Phantom V Fold
  • It will be released on October 19
OnePlus Open — OnePlus' first foldable smartphone is confirmed to go official on October 19. Ahead of the formal debut, Indian pricing and sale date of the handset have leaked online. A reliable Chinese tipster also provided more hints about the rear camera and display specifications of the OnePlus Open. It could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope sensor. The OnePlus Open will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested the OnePlus Open India price on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, the handset will be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999 in the country. He also hints that the first sale of the foldable will start on October 27.

If this leak turns out to be correct, OnePlus's book-style foldable will sit in between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the affordable Tecno Phantom V Fold in the market. The former starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, while the latter costs Rs. 88,888.

Separately, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted the display and camera specifications of the OnePlus Open on Weibo. It is said to boast an inner display that uses a BOE panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display could offer 1440Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. As per the leak, the handset will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel dual-layer transistor outsole main camera and a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom/6x lossless zoom support. The third sensor is believed to be a 48-megapixel ultrawide unit.

Additionally, the tipster alleges that the OnePlus Open will get a 100W charger with 67W fast charging and it might not get a wireless charging option. The handset could run on OxygenOS 13. It is said to measure 11.7x6x5.8mm and weigh around 246 grams.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of the OnePlus Open will take place on October 19 in India. The event will begin at 7.30pm IST. It will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
