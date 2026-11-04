The Realme 17T 5G could be the next addition to the company's smartphone lineup. It is expected to replace the Realme 16T, although Realme hasn't said anything about the new handset yet. A set of leaked images has now given us an early look at its design, but details about its specifications and launch plans are still under wraps. Notably, the Realme 16T 5G debuted in India in May this year and has since received price hikes like several other smartphones in the domestic market.

Realme 17T 5G Images Show Rear Camera Design, Slimmer Display Bezels

91Mobiles, working with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has shared images of the Realme 17T 5G. The phone looks fairly familiar from the front, with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels. The bottom bezel, however, appears narrower than on the Realme 16T.

The Realme 17T bottom bezel appears narrower than on the Realme 16T

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The back of the purported Realme 17T 5G also shows some changes. The square camera module is still there, but the sensors and LED flash now sit inside two horizontal pill-shaped sections. On the Realme 16T, these elements were arranged separately within the module. The leaked images show the new phone in black, though it's too early to say if other colours will be available.

Realme hasn't shared any specifications for the 17T 5G yet. For context, the Realme 16T has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone also packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging. It's still unclear whether the Realme 17T 5G will bring any hardware upgrades over its predecessor.

The Realme 17T 5G is expected to sit below the Realme 17 Pro and Realme 17 Pro+ in the lineup. However, Realme hasn't confirmed the phone's launch, and there's no word yet on its price or availability in India.

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