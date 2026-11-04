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Realme 17T 5G Could Launch Soon; Leaked Images Reveal Design

It is expected to sit below the Realme 17 Pro and Pro+ in the company's lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 11:47 IST
Realme 17T 5G Could Launch Soon; Leaked Images Reveal Design

Realme 17T is expected to succeed the Realme 16T 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Realme 17T 5G design has surfaced in leaked images
  • Realme retains a square camera module on the rear
  • The rear camera sensors sit in two pill-shaped sections
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The Realme 17T 5G could be the next addition to the company's smartphone lineup. It is expected to replace the Realme 16T, although Realme hasn't said anything about the new handset yet. A set of leaked images has now given us an early look at its design, but details about its specifications and launch plans are still under wraps. Notably, the Realme 16T 5G debuted in India in May this year and has since received price hikes like several other smartphones in the domestic market.

Realme 17T 5G Images Show Rear Camera Design, Slimmer Display Bezels

91Mobiles, working with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has shared images of the Realme 17T 5G. The phone looks fairly familiar from the front, with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels. The bottom bezel, however, appears narrower than on the Realme 16T.

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realme 17t 91mobiles inline Realme 17T

The Realme 17T bottom bezel appears narrower than on the Realme 16T
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The back of the purported Realme 17T 5G also shows some changes. The square camera module is still there, but the sensors and LED flash now sit inside two horizontal pill-shaped sections. On the Realme 16T, these elements were arranged separately within the module. The leaked images show the new phone in black, though it's too early to say if other colours will be available.

Realme hasn't shared any specifications for the 17T 5G yet. For context, the Realme 16T has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone also packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging. It's still unclear whether the Realme 17T 5G will bring any hardware upgrades over its predecessor.

The Realme 17T 5G is expected to sit below the Realme 17 Pro and Realme 17 Pro+ in the lineup. However, Realme hasn't confirmed the phone's launch, and there's no word yet on its price or availability in India.

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Realme 16T 5G

Realme 16T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Similar design to the Pro models
  • Bright display
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak chipset performance
  • Gimmicky selfie mirror
  • Thick bezels
Read detailed Realme 16T 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Realme 17 Pro+

upcoming
Realme 17 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
OS Android
Comments

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Further reading: Realme, Realme 17T 5G, Realme 17T, Realme 16T, Realme 17 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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