Oppo Find X6 series, which is expected to be unveiled this year as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's flagship smartphone series, has already been making headlines thanks to rumours, tips, and leaks around the purported smartphone series from Oppo. The series is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro. According to a new report, the Oppo Find X6 Pro model could feature 120x digital zoom capabilities on its previously tipped three 50-megapixel camera sensors.

As per a report by MyDrivers, which cites well known tipster Digital Chat Station, the purported OPPO Find X6 Pro's periscope telephoto lens could support up to 120x digital zoom. This could set the smartphone to compete with Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is equipped with a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 120mm focal length resulting in the Xiaomi smartphone offering 120x digital zoom capabilities.

Previous rumours around the Oppo Find X6 series have suggested that the Oppo Find X6 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup lead by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, with a 23mm focal length, 7P lens, f/1.8 aperture, and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). This has been said to be accompanied by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, 64mm focal length, with support for OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle 1/1.56 sensor.

The ultra-wide angle lens could be a Sony IMX766 or a Sony IMX890 sensor, added the report. These three cameras have been tipped to be tuned by Hasselblad, while also getting a dedicated MariSilicon X2 Imaging network processing unit (NPU) for enhanced camera performance.

For selfies, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 22.7mm focal length.

Meanwhile, the display on the Oppo Find X6 Pro has been tipped to be a 6.7-inch E6 OLED display that offers 2K resolution. The Pro model smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while offering 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with variants with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

However, it is important to note that Oppo has not provided any official details regarding the Oppo Find X6 series yet.

