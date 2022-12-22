Oppo Find X6 series, said to include the vanilla Find X6 and Find X6 Pro, is expected to go official soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, a reliable Chinese tipster has shared the alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It is tipped to offer a minimum of 100W fast charging support and could come with dual symmetrical speakers. The Oppo Find X6 is said to feature an X-axis linear motor and IR blaster. Oppo is said to pack three 50-megapixel Sony cameras on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has posted alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will support at least 100W fast charging. It is said to come equipped with dual symmetrical speakers and X-axis linear motor for better vibration duration and frequency. Further, it is tipped to feature an Infrared (IR) blaster. However, there is no official word from Oppo on it.

Previous leaks have suggested a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display on the Find X6 Pro with 2K resolution. It is expected to run on Android 13 with the new ColorOS skin on top.

Oppo's next Find X flagship smartphone is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It could be offered in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X6 Pro could pack the company's MariSilicon X chip for enhanced imaging results. It is tipped to come with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup. The camera unit could comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, it may include a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.

