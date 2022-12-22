Technology News
loading

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support

Oppo confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on its upcoming high-end Find X series smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 14:32 IST
Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to debut as a successor to the Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly in the works
  • New lineup is expected to include vanilla Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro
  • It is said to carry three 50-megapixel cameras at the rear

Oppo Find X6 series, said to include the vanilla Find X6 and Find X6 Pro, is expected to go official soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, a reliable Chinese tipster has shared the alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It is tipped to offer a minimum of 100W fast charging support and could come with dual symmetrical speakers. The Oppo Find X6 is said to feature an X-axis linear motor and IR blaster. Oppo is said to pack three 50-megapixel Sony cameras on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has posted alleged specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will support at least 100W fast charging. It is said to come equipped with dual symmetrical speakers and X-axis linear motor for better vibration duration and frequency. Further, it is tipped to feature an Infrared (IR) blaster. However, there is no official word from Oppo on it.

Previous leaks have suggested a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display on the Find X6 Pro with 2K resolution. It is expected to run on Android 13 with the new ColorOS skin on top.

Oppo's next Find X flagship smartphone is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It could be offered in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find X6 Pro could pack the company's MariSilicon X chip for enhanced imaging results. It is tipped to come with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup. The camera unit could comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, it may include a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30
Featured video of the day
Turn Your iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine

Related Stories

Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Redmi K60 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon: Here’s When It Might Debut
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  9. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner to Bring Fitness Content: Details
  10. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K60 Series Launch Teased by Redmi General Manager, Tipped to Debut on December 27
  2. Meta Took Down 2.29 Crore Posts on Facebook, Instagram in November; Many Users Complained of Hacked Accounts
  3. Xbox Game Pass: Outer Wilds Among Nine Games Leaving Service on New Year's Day
  4. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Announced in Select Areas of Visakhapatnam: All Details
  5. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support
  6. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How
  8. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30
  9. Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
  10. RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Chhello Show, All That Breathes Shortlisted for Oscars 2023: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.