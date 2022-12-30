Oppo Find X6 series is expected to be unveiled next year. The smartphone lineup that could include two models —Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, a Chinese tipster leaked the camera details of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro. As per the new leak, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is also said to come with a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Digital Chat Station has posted the alleged camera specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will have a triple rear camera setup. The primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor is said to come with a 23mm focal length, 7P lens, f/1.8 aperture, and support for Optical Image Stabilisation. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which launched earlier in July this year, also has the same 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor.

The camera setup on the Oppo Find X6 Pro is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 telephoto sensor that has an f/2.6 aperture, 64mm focal length, and support for OIS. Further, there will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle 1/1.56 sensor with f/2.2 aperture 14mm focal length and autofocus. This 1/1.56 lens could either use a Sony IMX766 or a Sony IMX890 sensor. Finally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 22.7mm focal length at the front.

Details of the Oppo Find X6 Pro have been tipped multiple times earlier. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. It is expected to run on Android 13 with the new ColorOS skin on top.

Oppo's next Find X flagship smartphone is teased to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could be offered in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage. It is likely to feature a MariSilicon X chip and Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging as well.

