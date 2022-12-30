Technology News

Oppo Find X6 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Said to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X6 Pro could succeed the Oppo Find X5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 series may comprise Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra features 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro is tipped to get 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Find X6 series is expected to be unveiled next year. The smartphone lineup that could include two models —Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, a Chinese tipster leaked the camera details of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro. As per the new leak, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. The Oppo Find X6 Pro is also said to come with a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Digital Chat Station has posted the alleged camera specifications of the Oppo Find X6 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will have a triple rear camera setup. The primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor is said to come with a 23mm focal length, 7P lens, f/1.8 aperture, and support for Optical Image Stabilisation. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which launched earlier in July this year, also has the same 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor.

The camera setup on the Oppo Find X6 Pro is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 telephoto sensor that has an f/2.6 aperture, 64mm focal length, and support for OIS. Further, there will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle 1/1.56 sensor with f/2.2 aperture 14mm focal length and autofocus. This 1/1.56 lens could either use a Sony IMX766 or a Sony IMX890 sensor. Finally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is said to carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 22.7mm focal length at the front.

Details of the Oppo Find X6 Pro have been tipped multiple times earlier. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution. It is expected to run on Android 13 with the new ColorOS skin on top.

Oppo's next Find X flagship smartphone is teased to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could be offered in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage. It is likely to feature a MariSilicon X chip and Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging as well.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Series, Oppo, Sony IMX989
RBI Suggests Common Approach to Crypto Assets to Avoid Potential Financial Risks
BTC, ETH See Miniscule Profits, Losses Strike Stablecoins Tether, USD Coin
