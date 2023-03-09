Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly making its way to Chinese markets soon. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests that the launch event of the Oppo Find X6 series could happen this month. The lineup is expected to include Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro models. The former could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They are expected to arrive with upgrades over Oppo Find X5 series.

Several tipsters have shared a leaked poster of the Oppo Find X6 series suggesting the Chinese launch timeline. According to the poster, the early booking of the devices will begin in March. Based on this, it is safe to speculate that the official launch could be a couple of days away.

Past leaks have suggested the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC on the vanilla model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The Oppo Find X6 is said to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Find X6 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colours. The display could offer a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Oppo's Find X6 is said to debut in three colour options — Feiquan Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold. The Find X6 Pro model is tipped to have a leather variant dubbed as Desert Silver Moon along with Feiquan Green and Cloud Ink Black colour options.

There is no official confirmation of the launch of Oppo Find X6 series as of yet, but we expect Oppo to release more details in the coming days.

