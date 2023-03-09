Technology News

Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests

Oppo Find X6 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 12:47 IST
Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Find X6 will succeed the Oppo Find X5

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The lineup could include two models
  • Oppo Find X6 series doesn't have a launch date yet

Oppo Find X6 series is reportedly making its way to Chinese markets soon. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests that the launch event of the Oppo Find X6 series could happen this month. The lineup is expected to include Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro models. The former could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Pro model, on the other hand, could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They are expected to arrive with upgrades over Oppo Find X5 series.

Several tipsters have shared a leaked poster of the Oppo Find X6 series suggesting the Chinese launch timeline. According to the poster, the early booking of the devices will begin in March. Based on this, it is safe to speculate that the official launch could be a couple of days away.

Past leaks have suggested the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC on the vanilla model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The Oppo Find X6 is said to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Find X6 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colours. The display could offer a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Oppo's Find X6 is said to debut in three colour options — Feiquan Green, Starry Sky Black, and Snow Mountain Gold. The Find X6 Pro model is tipped to have a leather variant dubbed as Desert Silver Moon along with Feiquan Green and Cloud Ink Black colour options.

There is no official confirmation of the launch of Oppo Find X6 series as of yet, but we expect Oppo to release more details in the coming days.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Find X6 Specifications, Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X5, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Trial in October May Need to Be Delayed, Lawyers Tell US Judge
Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  4. Bitcoin Slips to Lowest in Weeks, Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion
  5. Apple Has Backed This Music Startup Headed by Its Former Executive
  6. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  7. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
  10. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
#Latest Stories
  1. Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
  2. Startup Founded by Ex-Apple Workers Raises $100 Million, Collaborates With OpenAI
  3. Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests
  4. Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
  5. Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Trial in October May Need to Be Delayed, Lawyers Tell US Judge
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Support Page Goes Live; Expected to Launch Soon
  7. Spotify Monthly Active Users Cross 500 Million Mark, Artists Earning Over $1 Million Doubled in 5 Years
  8. Bitcoin Slips to Lowest in Weeks, Ether Joins Majority Cryptocurrencies in Seeing Losses
  9. TikTok 'Screams' of National Security Concerns, FBI Director Tells US Senate Intelligence Committee
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.