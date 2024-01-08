Oppo Find X7 Ultra has been launched in China as the first phone with two periscope cameras. The flagship smartphone was unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X7 and features a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup including four 50-megapixel cameras. The Find X7 Ultra is the first handset to include Sony's second-generation 1-inch-type LYT-900 sensor. The handset runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Find X7, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC under the hood. Other key features of the lineup include AMOLED screens with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery, and 100W charging support.

Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Ultra price

The newly launched Oppo Find X7 Ultra is currently available in China with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000), while the top-end model with 16GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000). It is offered in Pine Shadow, Silver Moon, Vast Sea, and Sky (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The price of Oppo Find X7 is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB version and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant. The top-end models with 16GB+ 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,000), and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively. The vanilla model is available in Black Starry Sky, Silver Moon, Purple Smoke and Sea, and Sky (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market like last year's Oppo Find X6 series. Details regarding the launch of the new series in global markets are yet to be announced.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra specifications

Oppo Find X7 Ultra runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.82-inch QHD (1440x3,168 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 510ppi pixel density, 4500nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned, the flagship smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to include two periscope cameras and the first in the market to pack a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor. It has a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel LYT-900 one-inch main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 50-megapixel LYT-600 ultrawide secondary shooter with 1/1.95-inch size 14mm focal length. The handset flaunts two periscope cameras. The 65mm periscope camera offers a 3x zoom while the second periscope lens offers a 6x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra include NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 port, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has a Satellite Communication feature. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and geomagnetic sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset supports facial recognition and has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 164.3x 76.2x9.5mm and weighs around 221 grams.

Oppo Find X7 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X7 runs Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find X7 has a triple rear camera unit tuned by Hasselblad. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options and sensors in the Oppo Find X7 are identical to the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition. The phone features an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Oppo Find X7 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 10 minutes and to 100 percent in 26 minutes. It measures 162.7x75.4x9.0mm and weighs around 206 grams.

Oppo has promised four major Android updates and five years of security updates for both the Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra.

