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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teased to Feature 10x Telephoto Camera With Advanced Stabilisation

Oppo is likely to position the Find X9 Ultra as a direct competitor to the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 19:28 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teased to Feature 10x Telephoto Camera With Advanced Stabilisation

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has been teasing the arrival of Find X9 Ultra over the past few weeks

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Highlights
  • Oppo revealed new details about its rear camera setup
  • The telephoto sensor will offer 230mm equivalent focal length
  • Teaser video shows the teleconverter seemingly folding into the phone
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set to launch in select global markets in April. As we wait for the launch date announcement, Oppo has shared new teasers disclosing the camera advancements of the phone. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will offer 10x optical zoom without requiring a teleconverter, like other flagship Android smartphones. The rear camera setup of the phone could include dual 200-megapixel sensors. It is expected to come with a 6.85-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Oppo Says the Find X9 Ultra Has a 'Built-In Teleconverter'

The smartphone maker has highlighted the Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup of the upcoming Find X9 Ultra. It is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel 10x telephoto camera, and the company calls it a 'built-in teleconverter'. Oppo claims that this is the world's first 10x optical telephoto to feature a 50-megapixel resolution. This sensor is confirmed to offer 230mm equivalent focal length. It is claimed to capture 20x shots at a 460mm equivalent while offering 'optical-quality zoom.'

The camera will use a custom Samsung ISOCELL sensor with an f/3.5 aperture. Oppo states that this will deliver DSLR-level performance and gimbal-level OIS (optical image stabilisation) with the company's triple ultra-precise active optical calibrations. The company has also shared camera samples, showcasing the image quality of shots captured in Find X9 Ultra's native 10x zoom

A teaser video shows the teleconverter seemingly folding into the Find X9 Ultra, showing the integration. The company is likely to position the flagship as a direct competitor to the Vivo X300 Ultra with these camera features. The latter will launch on March 30 in China with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit and a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 main camera sensor.

Besides the 50-megapixel telephoto camera, Oppo Find X9 Ultra's rear camera setup is said to include two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is likely to carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Oppo has been teasing the arrival of Find X9 Ultra over the past few weeks. It is expected to be released on April 20, according to recent reports that suggest it will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

The Find X9 Ultra is likely to be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset may offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is tipped to feature a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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