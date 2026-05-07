Oppo Find X9 Ultra was recently launched in China and select global markets as the company's new flagship handset. Globally, the handset was accompanied by the new Oppo Find X9s. Following their unveiling in the respective markets, the smartphone maker announced that the two handsets will be launched in India in May. However, the exact launch date for the handsets has yet to be announced. Weeks after the global debut, the company has now confirmed the availability details regarding the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s, revealing the e-commerce platforms from which they will be available for purchase in India.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Availability

The dedicated microsites for the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Find X9s have been made live in India on Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store to confirm the availability of the two handsets via the three platforms in the country. The company has yet to announce the launch date for the smartphones, and the landing page simply states that both models are coming soon.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will be launched in India on the same day

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Oppo India

Oppo's new phones are confirmed to be launched together in the country, joining the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro in the country. Moreover, the microsites feature the same marketing image as published by the tech firm ahead of the global debut of the two handsets, showing the rear camera modules of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s. As previously mentioned, an exact launch date has yet to be announced, but the company has already confirmed that the two phones will be unveiled in India later this month.

This comes shortly after the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s were launched in select markets on April 21. The Ultra model arrived at a starting price of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Find X9s debuted at MYR 3,599 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

To recap, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the other hand, the Find X9s is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. Both phones feature Hasselblad-tuned rear camera systems. While the Ultra model gets a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, the Find X9s boasts a 50-megapixel main shooter on the back.

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