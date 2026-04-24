Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in China and select global markets earlier this month. A teardown video now offers a detailed look at the phone's internal design, going beyond surface-level specs. The disassembly highlights how Oppo has prioritised imaging hardware while balancing thermal management and structural layout. It reveals tightly packed components, large camera modules, and extensive use of heat-dissipation materials, giving a clearer sense of how the device is engineered for sustained performance and durability.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features a Multi-Layer Motherboard Design

A teardown video by WekiHome offers a closer look at the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The process starts with removing the eco-leather-like rear panel, which uses a plastic base with a textured finish. Inside, the circular camera module houses several large sensors, including 3x and 10x periscope lenses, the main camera, and an upgraded ultra-wide unit. There is also a secondary Danxia lens designed to improve colour processing.

Internally, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra holds a multi-layer motherboard with a large cutout in the centre. This design is expected to help position the main camera modules closer to the frame and cooling system, improving heat flow while also saving space. The board stacks multiple PCB layers and houses key components such as LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra also uses a large vapour chamber along with graphite layers and a phase-change material placed near the chipset. This setup is said to help manage sudden temperature spikes and keep performance consistent during heavy use. Thermal films also extend across the battery and camera areas to spread heat more evenly.

Oppo packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with a dual-connector setup in the Find X9 Ultra. It supports both wired and wireless charging, with the charging coil placed centrally. The USB Type-C port is reinforced and includes sealing and corrosion-resistant materials.

For audio, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra uses symmetrical top and bottom speakers with AAC full-cavity units, aimed at delivering balanced sound. It also includes four microphones and additional sensors such as a multispectral unit, a laser autofocus sensor, and an infrared transmitter.

To improve durability, Oppo has added waterproof membranes, rubber seals, and foam padding around key components. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, indicating protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water exposure.