Oppo Reno 10 5G series — comprising the vanilla Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ —is all set to go official in India later today. Ahead of the launch, the price in India and specifications of the three handsets have been leaked online. In India, the new lineup could have an initial price tag of Rs. 30,000 for the base model. The flagship phones have already been launched in China in May. The Oppo Reno 10 is tipped to make its debut in an 8GB +256GB storage option, while the Pro models are confirmed to be available in a 12GB+256GB storage option.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has tipped the pricing details and specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series on Twitter. According to him, the regular Oppo Reno 10 will be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ are tipped to cost Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 60,000, while the phones could be sold at Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 55,000, respectively.

On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently suggested a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the Oppo Reno 10 and Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 59,999, for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, respectively.

The Indian variants of Oppo Reno 10 series smartphones are said to run on Android 13 and sport 6.74-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. They could pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The vanilla model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 10 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ are said to carry 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging support and 4,700mAh battery with 100W charging support, respectively.

The company is scheduled to launch the Oppo Reno 10 5G series later today. Both Flipkart and Oppo have a dedicated microsite teasing the specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The Oppo Reno 10 is confirmed to come in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options, while the Pro models are listed in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

The vanilla model is listed on the company's website in an 8GB +256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pro models are confirmed to debut in a 12+256GB storage option.

The triple rear camera setup of Oppo Reno 10 Pro is teased to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, being the most premium option in the lineup, is confirmed to pack a 64-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter.

