The latest version of the Reno 10 series has come after a gap of around one and half years.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 July 2023 23:49 IST
Oppo recorded a 9 percent growth year-over-year in March 2023, says CounterPoint Research

Highlights
  • Oppo unveiled three phones in the price range of Rs. 39,999-Rs. 54,999
  • The series include Reno 10 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G
  • Oppo has been gliding through despite challenges in the market

Smartphone maker Oppo expects its Reno 10 series sales volume to be 83 percent higher in India compared to the previous version, a senior official of the company said on Monday. 

The company expects Reno 10 series to set the pace of business during the upcoming festive season.

"We are looking at an 83 percent increase in the overall volume of sales of the Reno 10 series versus the previous generation. That is the aggressive target that we have set for ourselves," Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said at a company's event.

At the event, the company unveiled three 5G smartphonesReno 10 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 Pro+ 5G in the price range of Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 54,999.

In this version of Reno smartphones, the company has focussed on a dedicated camera for a telephoto portrait and fast charging. The telephoto sensor's capacity in the Reno 10 series is in the range of 32-megapixel to 64-megapixel.

The latest version of the Reno 10 series has come after a gap of around one and half years. The company had launched the Reno 8T series in February last year.

Khanoria said India continues to be a source of strength for the company and it has seen growth this year.

Talking about market conditions, he said that Oppo has been gliding through despite challenges in the market.

"It's probably true for the industry overall. It has been a tough year for the industry. Yes, there are headwinds, economic challenges but specifically from an India standpoint we have had a series of amazing successful launches. We feel this is going to be one of the best years for Oppo in India,"  Khanoria said.

According to CounterPoint Research, Oppo recorded a 9 percent growth year-over-year and occupied fourth spot with market share of 12 percent in the March 2023 quarter.

The brand has been consistently expanding its shipments in the high-tier segments, with a particular focus on the upper mid-tier range (Rs. 20,000-Rs. 30,000), where it saw the highest growth among all brands, registering 144 percent YoY growth driven by the F series.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 series
